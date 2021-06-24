vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
ASRock DeskMini Max PC spotted with AMD 'Radeon P120' ITX GPU

by Mark Tyson on 24 June 2021, 10:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), AsRock

On Wednesday, ASRock announced a compact PC, which it claims sets a "New Standard for High Performance" in the form factor. The new PC was the ASRock DeskMini Max, and as the name suggests it is a mini PC that has been inflated somewhat – but it is still rather dinky at under 10 litres in volume. The purpose of pumping up the volume a little is to leverage more powerful hardware than one might be accustomed to in this size.

At 168(W) x 220.8(D) x 268(H)mm the new DeskMini Max defies expectations and allows users to spec any modern AMD Ryzen AM4 processor up to 105W, fit up to 128GB across 4x DDR4 slots, fit three fixed storage devices up to 2x HDDs/SSDs and 1x M.2 SSD, add a 5.25-inch ODD, and a 500W 80 PLUS Bronze PSU is pre-installed. Select components chosen to keep this size constricted PC compact and cool are; the ASRock X300 ITX motherboard, and a single-radiator liquid cooler.

Is it too big for a 'mini' PC? That is up to you, but the Intel NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon', teased at Computex at the end of May, is 8 litres. Intel's solution relies on its Compute Element tech, but in its favour can fit a 30cm GPU.

What about the ASRock DeskMini Max graphics options?

In the official launch announcement, ASRock describes the DeskMini Max as being created to support PCIe graphics cards which are up to 20cm long. In the official video at the top, you see a setup featuring the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, as an example choice. However, in a discussion live streamed by Dospara Japan, featuring an ASRock employee, more GPU choices are mulled over.

During the Japanese retailer's studio discussion of GPU choices for the ASRock DeskMini Max we see, slides flash up on screen suggesting choices such as a compact Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Mini, an Nvidia Quadro P2000, and an AMD Radeon Pro WX 5100. However, another choice caught the eye of Twitter's Harukaze – an AMD Radeon P120 ITX.

I've watched the source video and the text describing this option has been edited with a heavy blur, so you can't read it. The image doesn't look like the single fan ASRock AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G – and if it was that card, surely it would have been referred to as such and not blurred from video history.

The upshot of the above is that some speculate we are seeing an early glimpse of a yet to be announced Mini-ITX friendly AMD GPU – probably a Radeon RX 6600 / XT. For more recent spills about these highly anticipated graphics cards, see yesterday's story on the six Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card models listed at the EEC. ASRock is an AMD AIB partner, so it wouldn't be so surprising for it to accidentally leak a glimpse at one of its upcoming RX 6600 / XT products, soon to be leveraged by another new product it wants to promote.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Posted by kompukare - Thu 24 Jun 2021 11:34
Not bad what ASRock have all squeezed into this 10 litre box.
Like how it has four DIMM slots, but it seems that because of that it is not standard mini-ITX.
Less good is that there's only M.2 NVMe slot despite the 2 litre DeskMini X300 having two.
They actually boast about the case having 4 slots, but the board only has one, so it looks like they could have made a small custom mATX board instead; or far easier put a second M.2 slot on the back of the board like the X300 has.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Thu 24 Jun 2021 11:55
So the motherboard is one expansion slot wide like ITX, but goes back the full ATX depth. Interesting when the case seems to have 4 expansion slots so I presume it started off as an mATX design.

Only thing I don't like is the screws on the side of the machine rather than the case lid having metal folded around the back and screws there to hold it on. Even in the video there at the end you can see the black paint scraped off the screws on the side breaking up the flat surface. Perhaps a sharpie would be enough to fix that.
Posted by kompukare - Thu 24 Jun 2021 12:43
DanceswithUnix
So the motherboard is one expansion slot wide like ITX, but goes back the full ATX depth. Interesting when the case seems to have 4 expansion slots so I presume it started off as an mATX design.

Only thing I don't like is the screws on the side of the machine rather than the case lid having metal folded around the back and screws there to hold it on. Even in the video there at the end you can see the black paint scraped off the screws on the side breaking up the flat surface. Perhaps a sharpie would be enough to fix that.
Yes, the side screws were a very noticeable odd choice throughout the video.
Also, looks like the PSU is standard ATX with shorter leads, but why didn't the make hinge to access it like those old AOpen H300A cases did for the drive bays:

(Or indeed most custom business desktop from Lenovo, HP, Dell etc.)