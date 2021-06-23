vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Intel veteran Navin Shenoy steps down after 26 years of service

by Mark Tyson on 23 June 2021, 12:11

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqrf

Add to My Vault: x

Intel today announced a comprehensive management reshuffle, or in its words, it has made changes in its executive leadership team "to strengthen execution, innovation in critical business areas". One of the most notable changes is that Navin Shenoy, who has been serving as EVP and GM of the Data Platforms Group, and has been at Intel for 26 years, will leave the company next month. Meanwhile, current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will each take on new senior leadership roles. Technology industry veterans Nick McKeown (who joined Intel with the acquisition of Barefoot Networks) and Greg Lavender (most recently serving as senior vice president and CTO of VMware) will join the company in full time roles.

Navin Shenoy leaves his role as head of the DPG on 6th July. He is currently helping the transition which will see DPG split into two business units with Sandra Rivera taking on a new role as EVP and GM of Datacenter and AI, and Nick McKeown becoming the SVP and GM of a new Network and Edge Group.

Navin Shenoy to leave Intel on 6th July

Shenoy, 46, became leader of the data-centric group in 2017, before that he ran Intel's PC business (the Client Computing Group) with responsibility for strategy and product development across notebooks, desktops, tablets, 2 in 1 devices and home gateways. Last week, Shenoy presented for Intel at the Six Five Summit, where its first IPU - Infrastructure Processing Unit was detailed. We don't have any hints about Shenoy's future career plans.

Another major part of the restructuring plan is the formation of two new business units, one focused on software and one on high performance computing (HPC) and graphics. Greg Lavender will lead the former, and Raja Koduri, the latter.

Koduri, 53, becomes the lead of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group business unit, which has been dubbed AXG for short. Intel explains that "AXG is chartered with delivering HPC and graphics solutions for integrated and discrete segments across client, enterprise and data centre." In effect this role change is a show of confidence in Koduri's hardware direction, and we hope Lavender's experience and software team will be great for Intel driver development and support going forward.

Rivera, McKeown, Lavender, and Koduri will report directly to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 23 Jun 2021 12:18
Raja for president(of Intel)?
Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 23 Jun 2021 14:18
CAT-THE-FIFTH
Raja for president(of Intel)?

That would be a bit interesting, almost a rags to riches from AMD to Intel!
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 23 Jun 2021 14:21
Tabbykatze
That would be a bit interesting, almost a rags to riches from AMD to Intel!

More like riches to riches! AMD apparently must pay well as Lisa Su was the highest paid tech CEO AFAIK!
Posted by ik9000 - Wed 23 Jun 2021 14:29
CAT-THE-FIFTH
More like riches to riches! AMD apparently must pay well as Lisa Su was the highest paid tech CEO AFAIK!

She deserves to get some recognition for what she's done there. She just needs to not let them lose focus like they seemed to do the last time they were vaguely doing well.
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 23 Jun 2021 15:47
ik9000
CAT-THE-FIFTH
More like riches to riches! AMD apparently must pay well as Lisa Su was the highest paid tech CEO AFAIK!

She deserves to get some recognition for what she's done there. She just needs to not let them lose focus like they seemed to do the last time they were vaguely doing well.

And that is the holy grail is it not? nokia cough cough

SEE NEWER »