Colorful launches iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan hybrid GPU

Chinese graphics card maker Colorful has launched a limited edition top-of-the-range model mixing the twin attractions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with both direct (triple fan shroud) and liquid cooling (pump plus 240mm radiator). The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan is being launched as a limited edition product of 100 units with an MSRP of US$4,999.

The sticker price is quite a shock even in the current market but Colorful boats that this Kudan graphics card delivers all the brand's "most advanced premium features," to deliver "extreme performance". Considering the appearance of this product first, the design uses black and grey colours for the bulk of its "precision CNC machined aluminium alloy shroud and backplate". Looking closer, you will see "intricate patterns along with the iconic Golden Gears and gold accents to complete its luxurious look – styling that's fitting for a king". In addition to the passive bling, the Kudan sports a 90 degree flip LCD display (for monitoring or frills), and vibrant RGB lighting effects on both graphics card shroud and radiator.

Colorful's new graphics card has what you might call a comprehensive cooling solution. On the PCIe slot side of the equation we have what looks like enough to be a traditional air cooled graphics card - featuring a trio of newly developed 'Storm Chaser' 90mm fans, a heatsink assembly, plus six 6mm high-performance heat pipes.

As well as the air cooling hardware, the Kudan has a liquid cooling system with a nine-stage water block and a high-performance 240mm radiator. Colorful says that the water block and integrated heat sink "use the Breathe-Gill Technology used in the Neptune Series graphics cards". It then explains that this tech uses "a much denser water lane structure," for improved cooling performance. Quality Swiss-made quick release fully-rotatable water cooling fittings from Stäubli are provided to complete the product.

HEXUS has reviewed three Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards previously, all with fairly traditional triple fan shrouds. The fastest card we tested, from MSI, which apparently costs £2,159 from Scan, was the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio which boasts a GPU boost clock of 1,785MHz is eclipsed by the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan in 'Turbo mode' which boost up to 1,860MHz out of the box. Full specs of the new Colorful Kudan can be spied below.

As this is a limited edition, with a hefty premium price, it is good to see Colorful at least add some trinkets into the package to warm the hearts of those extracting $5k from their wallets. In addition to a "luxurious and durable suitcase," buyers get exclusive Kudan accessories including a Kudan screwdriver, Kudan keycaps, and a Kudan graphics card holder.