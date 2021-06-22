AOC Agon AG274QXM Mini-LED IPS monitor revealed

AOC has launched a new variant of its Agon AG274QX gaming monitor that started to become available back in March. The new AOC Agon AG274QXM boasts one of the new Mini-LED technology IPS display panels which I think we will see more and more of. Thanks to the mini LED backlight with 576 local dimming zones providing the deepest blacks possible, much greater contrast is on offer. Moreover, this monitor launches with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, among its multiple charms.

At the time of writing the AOC Agon AG274QXM is only listed on the firm's Chinese site, so we can't be 100 per cent certain it will ship in the west, but there seems to be no reason why it won't. The listing appears to have been first spotted by monitor specialist site Display Specifications. I've edited the key specs into a reasonable length, and you can see them tabulated below:

Product Code AG274QXM Screen size / Type 27-inch, 2560 × 1440 pixels, IPS, Mini-LED panel Dot pitch 0.2331(H)x0.2331(V)mm Brightness (typical) 550cd/m² (HDR off), 600cd/m² (HDR on), peak: 1000cd/m² Contrast (typical) 1000:1 Response time 1ms GtG Vertical scanning frequency

48-144Hz (HDMI, USB Type-C) or 48-170Hz (DP) with AMD FreeSync / Adaptive Sync Display colours 1.07 billion, ΔE<2 Colour gamut 100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, 95% NTSC, HDCP function Yes Interfaces HDMI 2.0 (HDR) ×2, DP 1.4 (HDR), USB Type-C (DP-Alt), KVM functionality, USB 3.2 Gen 1×4, USB upstream, headphone output, microphone input. Speakers Built-in DTS stereo 5W speakers Power consumption 65W in use, 0.5W in standby Stand Fully adjustable stand with 120mm height adjustment, plus tilt, pivot, and rotation. AOC Light FX. VESA 100 x 1000 mounting option

In addition to the tech specs listed above, AOC furnishes this minimal bezel Agon monitor with various gaming features, as you would expect. A gaming menu provides access to various game modes tailored to particular game genres like RTS/FPS and more. Elsewhere, you can select and adjust game colour, black levels, frame counter, crosshairs, low input lag, and a low blue light mode.

I don't have details about pricing and availability for the Agon AG274QX at this time. AOC usually emails me about all its European launches, with pricing and availability, so I will update this story when the product comes west.