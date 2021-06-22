vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

AOC Agon AG274QXM Mini-LED IPS monitor revealed

by Mark Tyson on 22 June 2021, 13:11

Tags: AOC

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqq4

Add to My Vault: x

AOC has launched a new variant of its Agon AG274QX gaming monitor that started to become available back in March. The new AOC Agon AG274QXM boasts one of the new Mini-LED technology IPS display panels which I think we will see more and more of. Thanks to the mini LED backlight with 576 local dimming zones providing the deepest blacks possible, much greater contrast is on offer. Moreover, this monitor launches with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, among its multiple charms.

At the time of writing the AOC Agon AG274QXM is only listed on the firm's Chinese site, so we can't be 100 per cent certain it will ship in the west, but there seems to be no reason why it won't. The listing appears to have been first spotted by monitor specialist site Display Specifications. I've edited the key specs into a reasonable length, and you can see them tabulated below:

Product Code

AG274QXM

Screen size / Type

27-inch, 2560 × 1440 pixels, IPS, Mini-LED panel

Dot pitch

0.2331(H)x0.2331(V)mm

Brightness (typical)

550cd/m² (HDR off), 600cd/m² (HDR on), peak: 1000cd/m²

Contrast (typical)

1000:1

Response time

1ms GtG

Vertical scanning frequency


48-144Hz (HDMI, USB Type-C) or 48-170Hz (DP) with AMD FreeSync / Adaptive Sync

Display colours

1.07 billion, ΔE<2

Colour gamut

100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, 95% NTSC,

HDCP function

Yes

Interfaces

HDMI 2.0 (HDR) ×2, DP 1.4 (HDR), USB Type-C (DP-Alt), KVM functionality, USB 3.2 Gen 1×4, USB upstream, headphone output, microphone input.

Speakers

Built-in DTS stereo 5W speakers

Power consumption

65W in use, 0.5W in standby

Stand

Fully adjustable stand with 120mm height adjustment, plus tilt, pivot, and rotation. AOC Light FX. VESA 100 x 1000 mounting option

In addition to the tech specs listed above, AOC furnishes this minimal bezel Agon monitor with various gaming features, as you would expect. A gaming menu provides access to various game modes tailored to particular game genres like RTS/FPS and more. Elsewhere, you can select and adjust game colour, black levels, frame counter, crosshairs, low input lag, and a low blue light mode.

I don't have details about pricing and availability for the Agon AG274QX at this time. AOC usually emails me about all its European launches, with pricing and availability, so I will update this story when the product comes west.

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!