HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti under the microscope

by Parm Mann on 11 June 2021, 16:01

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), MSI, Palit

MSI Katana GF66

Fed up of being unable to buy the GPU upgrade you've been craving? You're not alone, and we've heard many readers speak of a growing ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has been met with a lukewarm reception. The latest addition to the Ampere range is thirstier than anticipated, has a ...

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition

Announced at the same time as the higher-performing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, less attention was focused on the RTX 3070 Ti. Retailing at $599/£529 ...

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GamingPro

The global semiconductor shortage has brought new meaning to the term vapourware. Nvidia's RTX 30 Series GPUs have been severely affected, yet the products do ...


