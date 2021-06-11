HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti under the microscope

MSI Katana GF66
Fed up of being unable to buy the GPU upgrade you've been craving? You're not alone, and we've heard many readers speak of a growing ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has been met with a lukewarm reception. The latest addition to the Ampere range is thirstier than anticipated, has a ...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition
Announced at the same time as the higher-performing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, less attention was focused on the RTX 3070 Ti. Retailing at $599/£529 ...
Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GamingPro
The global semiconductor shortage has brought new meaning to the term vapourware. Nvidia's RTX 30 Series GPUs have been severely affected, yet the products do ...
-
Use graphene for 10x HDD capacity say Cambridge scientists
New graphene COC tech can boost ...
-
119 million PC GPUs were sold in Q1 2021, says JPR report
That represents 38.74 per cent growth ...
-
Covid cluster halts production at key Nvidia supplier
Taiwan's KYEC does testing and packaging ...
- Dell: fix coming for Alienware m15 R5 with fewer CUDA cores issue
- IBM seeks $2.5bn in damages from GlobalFoundries
- Asus lists quartet of passively cooled X570 motherboards
- Microsoft provides insight into US Army HoloLens IVAS use
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4 4000 CL14 kits announced
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will launch in Sept/Oct says report
- Stadia coming to Google TV and Android TV devices from 23 June