G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4 4000 CL14 kits announced

A common complaint from enthusiasts, as memory makers headline the MT/s figure in their kit names, is that this focus ignores the vitally important latency / timings figures. Moreover, as DDR4 clocks increase it seems to be that the latencies increase too, presenting a trade-off for buyers to consider. G.Skill's latest memory modules are taking a more balanced view to performance, with the well known performance PC memory maker poised to release DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 and DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 memory kits, shortly.

G.Skill's says that the creation of the above high speed and low latency kits wasn't easy and involved meticulous selection of Samsung B-die ICs. However, the results make the work worthwhile, with the creation of "the incredible DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 memory specification with 16GB modules for a 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity".

With AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors able to hit a 2,000MHz FCLK, DDR4-4000 is a worthwhile target for maximising Infinity Fabric performance – just like DDR4-3600 was previously (2x 1,800MHz).

G.Skill isn't only announcing the Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4 4000 CL14 kits, there are new lower latency DDR4-3600kits being readied too. The new DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 memory modules in with kit capacities from 16GB (8GBx2) up to 128GB (16GBx8), might make this memory specification "the ultimate memory kit for workstations or productivity PCs," reckons G.Skill.

The new memory kits outlined above will start to become available later this month via G.Skill's worldwide distribution partners. We don't have any indicative pricing at the time of writing.