Asus lists quartet of passively cooled X570 motherboards

In May, Asus released a product announcement teaser on Reddit. One of its technical marketing execs revealed that Asus was preparing a ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard with a revised spec. In particular the new Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero would feature massive chipset cooling – doing away with the tiny fan installed on currently available AMD X570 chipset boards.

Teaser from last month

A few hours ago the Asus social media team were busy again, this time on Twitter with a few more details about the planned fan-less X570 chipset boards it has planned for later this year.

According to the post, Asus has lined up the following motherboards for its initial X570 passively cooled revisions:

Asus ProArt X570-Creator WIFI

Asus TUF Gaming X570-PRO WIFI II

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme

Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming WIFI II

Today's passive X570 teaser image

Asus reiterated the intention to distribute the new passive X570 motherboards starting in Q3, and added that they were "coming soon". Calendar Q3 officially starts on 1st July.

At the time of writing we don't know what AMD or its partners have done, exactly, to reduce the heat generated by the chipset. It is possible that the chipset has been revised by its designers, has had some design optimisations, has been manufactured on a more power efficient process – or a combination of these things.

Perhaps other AMD motherboard partners will start teasing their passive X570 products soon, with launch said to be so close.

The last X570 chipset motherboard reviewed by HEXUS was the ASRock X570 PG Velocita, back in January. Previously we have had both the MSI MEG X570 Ace and X570 Aorus Xtreme motherboards in the labs.