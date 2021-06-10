Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will launch in Sept/Oct says report

The Microsoft Surface Duo was released back in September last year – but it seems so much older than that – probably because it was unveiled almost a year previously and even at that time its supporting specs were quite pedestrian for such an expensive device. In recent months the Surface Duo has been deeply discounted in the US, to become a much more reasonable proposition, and I've recently seen it as low as $549 via AT&T (originally launched at $1,399).

Now there are convincing reports that Microsoft is working on the Surface Duo 2 and it isn't long until we will see the fruits of its labour. Windows Central editor Daniel Rubino has taken to Twitter to assert that the "Surface Duo 2 is going to happen later this year". Key inside info points to the refreshed device offering "flagship smartphone" specs, as well as holding onto its signature dual-screen form factor. However, there is still concern about the OS and software helping make the dual-screens a compelling option.

The associated report on Windows Central says that the Surface Duo 2, codenamed Zeta by Microsoft, will likely launch in September or October this year. Those interested should expect an evolution of the older design, with Microsoft finally embracing the fact that this is a phone, and deciding not to look like a poor relation with regard to the underlying specs. Thus we should expect a Qualcomm SD 888, 5G, lashings of RAM and fast storage, NFC, and a "competent camera system," reckons the source report.

Some patent documents have hinted that Microsoft might add a kickstand to the Surface Duo 2, but this isn't going to be the case this time around, according to the source report. Last but not least, the device will ship with Android 11, it is said, at a time when Android 12 will be starting to be released for Pixel devices. Hopefully the Surface Duo 2 rollout will be more globally inclusive, and the pricing won't get out of hand with those premium performance components inside.