Acer announces Predator Orion 7000 (Alder Lake) gaming desktop

Acer hosted another of its Next@Acer events on Wednesday, with a number of interesting additions to its Predator gaming series on show. The pick of the crop was probably our headlining Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) gaming desktop tower PC, but Acer also had a pair of 4k gaming projectors, and a new 55-inch gaming desk under the Predator brand for avid gamers.

PC DIYers are having a hard time sourcing the best modern components, so the ability of large PC system brands like Acer to secure stocks of these essentials makes their pre-built systems all the more appealing. The new Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop sounds like it will be bursting with top of the line components, which will likely be as rare as hens teeth and be priced prohibitively if purchased separately.

Big attractions for those pondering over the new Acer Predator Orion 7000 include the option of up to the latest unlocked 12th Gen Intel Core processor with 16C/24T, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, PCIe Gen5 connectivity, as well as up to 64GB DDR5 pre-installed in this Windows 11 system.

Other attractive features of this Orion 7000 are its 2.5-inch USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C hotswap drive bay (situated just behind the top/front panel IO), plenty of aRGB fans (2x front 1x rear), and an aRGB AiO cooler for the CPU (120mm radiator, supports up to 2x fans). Check out the full system specs below:

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-12900K(F)

GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 24GB

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-4000 memory

Other platform features: PCIe Gen5, DTS:X Ultra audio

Storage: Up to two 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, up to two 3TB SATA3 HDDs.

2.5-inch USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hotswap drive bay

2.5-inch USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hotswap drive bay USB connections: Front: three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, two audio jacks. Rear: three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, three audio jacks.

Network: Intel Killer 2.5G LAN, 6GHz Wi-Fi 6e with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology

Cooling: Two 140mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans at front (120mm at rear), 120mm AiO CPU cooler, aRGB lighting on fans, AiO pump and motherboard

Chassis: EMI-compliant with tool-free access and tempered glass side panels, illuminated teal blue Predator logo on the chassis front

OS: Windows 11

In an email to HEXUS, Acer said that the Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) will be available in North America in Q2 22; in EMEA in Q1 22 starting at EUR 2,199; and in China in Q1 22, starting at RMB 20,000, and UK from £3,500. Hopefully the UK price is only so steep due to beefier minimum specs for Orion 7000 systems sold here, though Acer doesn't give any indication about the reason for this price discrepancy.

Acer Predator section of this event summary video starts at 2 mins 15 secs.