Introduction

Announced at the same time as the higher-performing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, less attention was focused on the RTX 3070 Ti. Retailing at $599/£529 - but good luck in finding any cards at that price - this model improves upon its non-Ti namesake in a couple of noteworthy ways, illustrated in the table below.

Ampere and Turing Compared RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 RTX 2080 Ti RTX 2080 RTX 2070 Super Launch date Sep 2020 June 2021 Sep 2020 June 2021 Oct 2020 Sep 2018 Sep 2018 July 2019 Codename GA102 GA102 GA102 GA104 GA104 TU102 TU104 TU104 Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere Ampere Ampere Turing Turing Turing Process (nm) 8 8 8 8 8 12 12 12 Transistors (bn) 28.3 28.3 28.3 17.4 17.4 18.6 13.6 13.6 Die Size (mm²) 628.4 628.4 628.4 392.5 392.5 754 545 545 PCIe 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Base Clock (MHz) 1,400 1,365 1,440 1,580 1,500 1,350 1,515 1,605 Boost Clock (MHz) 1,695 1,665 1,710 1,770 1,725 1,545 1,710 1,770 Founders Edition Clock (MHz) 1,695 1,665 1,710 1,770 1,725 1,635 1,800 1,770 Shaders 10,496 10,240 8,704 6,144 5,888 4,352 2,944 2,560 GFLOPS 35,581 34,099 29,768 21,750 20,314 13,448 10,068 9,062 Founders Edition GFLOPS 35,581 34,099 29,768 21,750 20,314 14,231 10,598 9,062 Tensor Cores 328 320 272 192 184 544 368 320 RT Cores 82 80 68 48 46 68 46 40 Memory Size 24GB 12GB 10GB 8GB 8GB 11GB 8GB 8GB Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 352-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Clock 19.5Gbps 19Gbps 19Gbps 19Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps Memory Bandwidth 936 912 760 608 448 616 448 448 ROPs 112 112 96 96 96 88 64 64 Texture Units 328 320 272 192 184 272 184 160 L2 cache (KB) 5,120 5,120 5,120 4,096 4,096 5,632 4,096 4,096 SLI Yes No No No No Yes Yes Yes Power Connector (FE) 12-pin 12-pin 12-pin 12-pin 12-pin 8-pin + 8-pin 8-pin + 6-pin 8-pin + 6-pin TGP (watts) 350 350 320 290 220 250 215 215 Founders Edition TDP (watts) 350 350 320 290 220 260 225 215 Suggested MSRP $1,499 $1,199 $699 $599 $499 $999 $699 $499 Founders Edition MSRP $1,499 $1,199 $699 $599 $499 $1,199 $799 $499

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Analysis

The Ti model uses the full power of the second-rung GA104 Ampere die, translating to a design with 48 SMs, or two more than the non-Ti, Crunching the numbers reveals commensurately more shaders, RT Cores and Tensor Cores. Nvidia also takes the opportunity to increase base and boost frequencies by a small amount. The net result is an extra seven per cent shading power adjudged by comparing RTX 3070 Series Founders Editions cards to one another.

Hardly much to get excited about, you would think. Nvidia knows that it can't add to the shader-core count without moving to a larger, more expensive die so does the next best thing by increasing the performance of the memory subsystem. It's still 8GB running across a 256-bit bus, which feels eminently stingy for a premium GPU in 2021 - but now uses 19Gbps-rated GDDR6X memory instead of 14Gbps GDDR6. The move is an easy one to make as the faster GDDR6X memory is already present in the RTX 3080/Ti GPUs.

Cranking up the frequency realises some impressive on-paper gains. There's 36 per cent more bandwidth that ought to come in useful at higher resolutions and image-quality settings. There's no free lunch, however, as increasing the number of cores and utilising speedier memory cause the overall power consumption to rise significantly.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti runs with a 290W TGP, up from 220W - a whopping 32 per cent increase - so it is very likely that Nvidia's partners building these GPUs will use RTX 3080-optimised cooling instead of smaller cards we sometimes see in the RTX 3070/3060 Ti firmament.

In effect, Nvidia is using a brute-force approach to uplift RTX 3070 performance by up to 10 per cent. This move ought to put the new Ti at around rival Radeon RX 6800 levels, albeit with half the graphics memory. We have no qualms about how Nvidia has gone about constructing this specific GPU from a frequency point of view, but we'd have released the RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of memory, using double-density modules, in the name of futureproofing. The only reason for not doing so rests with power because GDDR6X memory operating at 19Gbps is known to be power hungy.

Now we know how it's built, let's take a look at the Founders Edition model before running the benchmarks.