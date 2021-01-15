HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair 5000D & be quiet! Silent Base 802

Corsair 5000D
Last year's 4000D proved to be a satisfactory facelift for Corsair's chassis portfolio. Starting afresh with new branding and a sleek, modern aesthetic, the £80 ...
be quiet! Silent Base 802
be quiet! has expanded its range of Silent Base enclosures with a new-and-improved 802. Setting itself apart from earlier Silent Base entries, the latest addition ...
SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD 1TB
SanDisk is considered the prosumer arm of parent company WD's storage empire. Though oftentimes bearing similar technology on the inside, SanDisk goes easier on the ...
Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 Nitro+
AMD's return to form in the graphics space is good news for fans of Sapphire Technology. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer is renowned for producing high-quality ...
-
British Heart Rhythm Society warns on Apple iPhone 12
In tests the MagSafe tech could ...
-
Asus GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming 12GB OC image leaked
It appears to use the same ...
-
AMD announces 65W Ryzen 7/9 chips and teases 3rd Gen EPYC
Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 ...
- Asus unveils Z590 motherboards for 10th and 11th gen Intel CPUs
- Bethesda surprises with an original story Indiana Jones game
- Intel Rocket Lake flagship CPU overclocked to 6.9GHz on LN2
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 arrives late Feb
- EKWB showcases active backplate GPU cooling solution
- AMD unveils Ryzen Mobile 5000 Series Cezanne Processors
- Microsoft intros Surface Pro 7+ for Business and Education
Courtesy of the fine folk at Cyberpower, our prize on Day 27 is none other than an MSI GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card! Epic in every sense of the word.
Competition closing date: 17 January 2021, 09:00
Today's prize, a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil graphics card, could be the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.
Competition closing date: 18 January 2021, 09:00
Two lucky readers will each receive a Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus sound card, a Sound Blaster G3 external USB-C DAC, and a Creative SXFI Gamer headset!
Competition closing date: 19 January 2021, 09:00
Is this the one you've been waiting for? A Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card awaits one lucky reader!
Competition closing date: 20 January 2021, 09:00
All good things must come to an end, but how about this for a finale? The closing prize of the 2020 HEXUS Epic Giveaway is an AMD Ryzen-powered Scan 3XS base unit worth £1,500!
Competition closing date: 21 January 2021, 09:00