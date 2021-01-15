vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair 5000D & be quiet! Silent Base 802

by Parm Mann on 15 January 2021, 16:01

Corsair 5000D

Last year's 4000D proved to be a satisfactory facelift for Corsair's chassis portfolio. Starting afresh with new branding and a sleek, modern aesthetic, the £80 ...

be quiet! Silent Base 802

be quiet! has expanded its range of Silent Base enclosures with a new-and-improved 802. Setting itself apart from earlier Silent Base entries, the latest addition ...

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD 1TB

SanDisk is considered the prosumer arm of parent company WD's storage empire. Though oftentimes bearing similar technology on the inside, SanDisk goes easier on the ...

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 Nitro+

AMD's return to form in the graphics space is good news for fans of Sapphire Technology. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer is renowned for producing high-quality ...


COMPETITION: Day 27: Win an MSI RTX 3070 from Cyberpower

Courtesy of the fine folk at Cyberpower, our prize on Day 27 is none other than an MSI GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card! Epic in every sense of the word.


Competition closing date: 17 January 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 28: Win a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

Today's prize, a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil graphics card, could be the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.


Competition closing date: 18 January 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 29: Win one of two Creative audio bundles

Two lucky readers will each receive a Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus sound card, a Sound Blaster G3 external USB-C DAC, and a Creative SXFI Gamer headset!


Competition closing date: 19 January 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 30: Win a Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT

Is this the one you've been waiting for? A Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card awaits one lucky reader!


Competition closing date: 20 January 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 31: Win a Scan 3XS System powered by AMD Ryzen

All good things must come to an end, but how about this for a finale? The closing prize of the 2020 HEXUS Epic Giveaway is an AMD Ryzen-powered Scan 3XS base unit worth £1,500!


Competition closing date: 21 January 2021, 09:00

