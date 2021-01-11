Nvidia teases several GeForce RTX Game On announcements

I'm sure most PC gamers and enthusiasts are aware that Nvidia has an interesting keynote lined up for CES 2021. It has scheduled its GeForce RTX: Game On special event for Tuesday, 12th January at 9am PST (which is 5pm UK time, on the same date). The promise is of an unveiling of "the latest innovations in gaming and graphics," and Jeff Fisher, GeForce Senior Vice President, will be the presenter.

We already have a pretty good idea of the new product roll-call for the event. There have been multiple leaks from various sources pointing towards new members of the GeForce RTX 30 family for desktops, the introduction of the RTX 30 family to laptops, and some more bits and pieces.

On Sunday Nvidia provided an official last minute tease of things to come, via Twitter, to keep the hype alive. It flashes up some stills about half way through the 9-seconds which I think are key points of the event it wants to highlight at this time, as follows:

A laptop with its lid open at 30 degrees. Image confirming the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile series of GPUs is on the way. Range should include mobile versions of the RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti, possibly more.

Artwork from the Outriders game. This upcoming co-op shooter has recently been delayed to 1 st April. However a free playable demo will be available for all staring from 25 th Feb. As this game features in the Nvidia presentation it is sure to feature a slew of RTX technologies.

A GeForce RTX logo. We will get to see some more desktop RTX 30 cards added to the pack. Current rumours point to RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060 6GB and 12GB, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 desktop graphics cards being unveiled. Hopefully some will be available to purchase.

Resizable BAR (Base Address Register) technology illustration. This image appears to tease the introduction of a technology recently used by AMD to its performance advantage dubbed SAM (but which required latest gen AMD GPU, CPU, motherboard). Nvidia has previously said it is working on such tech for modern AMD/Intel CPUs in its GPU drivers. Feature doesn't always provide noticeable gains in performance and AMD's implementation requires a system restart to toggle it.

You will be able to watch the Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On live event live via YouTube here, or below.