Intel Rocket Lake flagship CPU overclocked to 6.9GHz on LN2

Overclockers have pushed what appears to be a next gen Intel flagship K-series processor to beyond 6.9GHz. A Twitter account called VWorld shared two videos which I've combined into one below, and they purportedly show an Intel Rocket Lake CPU being overclocked, with the help of LN2, as installed on a Gigabyte Aorus Z590 motherboard. Also of note is that the OC team have pushed the memory to 6,666.66MHz.

Videos recorded on 5th January, uploaded to Twitter on evening of 8th January.

The first portion of the video shows the memory overclock, as displayed on screen in a real-time monitoring app. In this overclocking session the unnamed overclocker has pushed the 8GB of system RAM to 6,666.66MHz at 1.830V, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Moving along to the main event, the CPU-Z screenshot detail below provides a number of important data morsels. As well as the headlining clock speed achieved – 6,923.56 MHz, using a x61 multiplier as a bus speed of 113.50MHz – we can see this is an 8C 16T part that supports many instruction sets. Nothing new in that except that it appears to support AVX512F and SHA, both new introductions for Intel. Moreover cache sizes line up wit the expected changes coming to Rocket Lake.

At first glance the videos appear to be somewhat sloppy but I think that the timing of the plumes of LN2 'steam', wandering camera and focus, and what is revealed is very tightly controlled here. In other worlds it looks like an Intel sanctioned / produced leak – some kind of guerrilla marketing move perhaps…

For reference the fastest an Intel Core i7-10700K processor (8C/16T) has been pushed is to 7,003MHz, and the i9-10900K processor (10C/20T) has been overclocked to 7,708MHz. However, it is early days for the RKL-S processor, which isn't expected to be launched until the end of March.