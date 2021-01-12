AMD announces 65W Ryzen 7/9 chips and teases 3rd Gen EPYC

Much of today's attention on AMD is rightfully on a whole new series of Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPUs. You can read all about them here. That's not to say there isn't more, and some ancillary news is of genuine interest for our enthusiast readers.

Reduced-power Ryzen 5000 Series

AMD has already expanded the Ryzen desktop stack with a whole host of high-performance processors, led by the Ryzen 9 5950X. Following on from similar moves on previous generations, AMD is now introducing two further chips for the OEM market.

Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 (note the lack of X suffix) arrive with all the goodness of Zen 3 but pare back the TDP from 105W to 65W.

Desktop AMD Ryzen product range Model Cores / Threads TDP L3 Cache Base Clock Turbo Clock Process PCIe DDR4 Package Price AMD Ryzen 9 Ryzen 9 5950X 16 / 32 105W 64MB 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $799 Ryzen 9 3950X 16 / 32 105W 64MB 3.5GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $749 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 / 24 105W 64MB 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $549 Ryzen 9 5900 12 / 24 65W 64MB 3.0GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 OEM Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 / 24 105W 64MB 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $499 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 105W 64MB 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $499 AMD Ryzen 7 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 105W 32MB 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $449 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 65W 32MB 3.4GHz 4.6GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 OEM Ryzen 7 3800XT 8 / 16 105W 32MB 3.9GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $399 Ryzen 7 3800X 8 / 16 105W 32MB 3.9GHz 4.5GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $399 Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 65W 32MB 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $329 Ryzen 7 2700X 8 / 16 105W 16MB 3.7GHz 4.3GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $329 Ryzen 7 2700 8 / 16 65W 16MB 3.2GHz 4.1GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $299 Ryzen 7 1800X 8 / 16 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $349 Ryzen 7 1700X 8 / 16 95W 16MB 3.4GHz 3.8GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $309 Ryzen 7 1700 8 / 16 65W 16MB 3.0GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $299 AMD Ryzen 5 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 / 12 65W 32MB 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $299 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6 / 12 95W 32MB 3.8GHz 4.5GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $249 Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 95W 32MB 3.8GHz 4.4GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $249 Ryzen 5 3600 6 / 12 65W 32MB 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $199 Ryzen 5 2600X 6 / 12 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $229 Ryzen 5 2600 6 / 12 65W 16MB 3.4GHz 3.9GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $199 Ryzen 5 1600X 6 / 12 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $219 Ryzen 5 1600 6 / 12 65W 16MB 3.2GHz 3.6GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $189 Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8 65W 4MB 3.7GHz 4.2GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $149 Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 65W 4MB 3.6GHz 3.9GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $169 Ryzen 5 1500X 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $174 Ryzen 5 1400 4 / 8 65W 8MB 3.2GHz 3.4GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $169 AMD Ryzen 3 Ryzen 3 3300X 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.8GHz 4.3GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.6GHz 3.9GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4 65W 4MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 65W 4MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 1300X 4 / 4 65W 8MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $129 Ryzen 3 1200 4 / 4 65W 8MB 3.1GHz 3.4GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $109

As they are destined for OEM circles, there's no indicative pricing. Frequencies are solid in spite of the rather large reduction in power budget. Our initial thoughts are they'd be great for high-performance, whisper-quiet gaming and content creation rigs.

Threadripper PRO for the masses

You may recall AMD also launched Threadripper PRO processors for the burgeoning workstation market. At that time, however, the chips were reserved for pre-built workstations from a select number of qualified vendors. Now, AMD is opening up Threadripper PRO for consumers through participating global retailers, e-tailers and system integrators. Offering up to 64 cores, 8-channel memory and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, PRO bridges between regular Threadripper and server-focussed EPYC.

Teasing 3rd Gen EPYC

Speaking of EPYC, Lisa Su, CEO and President, took the opportunity of the virtual CES 2021 press conference to demo 3rd Generation EPYC, codenamed Milan, running WRF, which is one of the most popular tools for climate research and weather forecasting.

Lisa showed two 32-core, 64-thread 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs up against a couple of 28-core, 56-thread Intel Xeon Gold 6258R in two similar systems each running a compute-intensive six-hour weather forecast for the continental United States. As expected, the EPYC server completed the task 68 per cent faster than the Intel machine. In other words, the increase in the number of comparison cores is more than offset by significantly higher performance. This is a canned benchmark, of course, but we're interested to see how much better Milan is than Rome.