vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

AMD announces 65W Ryzen 7/9 chips and teases 3rd Gen EPYC

by Tarinder Sandhu on 12 January 2021, 17:21

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaep2a

Add to My Vault: x

Much of today's attention on AMD is rightfully on a whole new series of Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPUs. You can read all about them here. That's not to say there isn't more, and some ancillary news is of genuine interest for our enthusiast readers.

Reduced-power Ryzen 5000 Series

AMD has already expanded the Ryzen desktop stack with a whole host of high-performance processors, led by the Ryzen 9 5950X. Following on from similar moves on previous generations, AMD is now introducing two further chips for the OEM market.

Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 (note the lack of X suffix) arrive with all the goodness of Zen 3 but pare back the TDP from 105W to 65W.

Desktop AMD Ryzen product range

Model
Cores / Threads
TDP
L3 Cache
Base Clock
Turbo Clock
Process
PCIe
DDR4
Package
Price
AMD Ryzen 9
Ryzen 9 5950X
16 / 32
105W
64MB
3.4GHz
4.9GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$799
Ryzen 9 3950X
16 / 32
105W
64MB
3.5GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$749
Ryzen 9 5900X
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.7GHz
4.8GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$549
Ryzen 9 5900
12 / 24
65W
64MB
3.0GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
OEM
Ryzen 9 3900XT
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
Ryzen 9 3900X
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.6GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
AMD Ryzen 7
Ryzen 7 5800X
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$449
Ryzen 7 5800X
8 / 16
65W
32MB
3.4GHz
4.6GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
OEM
Ryzen 7 3800XT
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3800X
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3700X
8 / 16
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700X
8 / 16
105W
16MB
3.7GHz
4.3GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
4.1GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$299
Ryzen 7 1800X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$349
Ryzen 7 1700X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.8GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$309
Ryzen 7 1700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.0GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$299
AMD Ryzen 5
Ryzen 5 5600X
6 / 12
65W
32MB
3.7GHz
4.6GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$299
Ryzen 5 3600XT
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600X
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600
6 / 12
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 2600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$229
Ryzen 5 2600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.9GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 1600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$219
Ryzen 5 1600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
3.6GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$189
Ryzen 5 3400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.7GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$149
Ryzen 5 2400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$169
Ryzen 5 1500X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$174
Ryzen 5 1400
4 / 8
65W
8MB
3.2GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$169
AMD Ryzen 3
Ryzen 3 3300X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.8GHz
4.3GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$120
Ryzen 3 3100
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 3200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 2200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 1300X
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$129
Ryzen 3 1200
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.1GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$109

As they are destined for OEM circles, there's no indicative pricing. Frequencies are solid in spite of the rather large reduction in power budget. Our initial thoughts are they'd be great for high-performance, whisper-quiet gaming and content creation rigs.

Threadripper PRO for the masses

You may recall AMD also launched Threadripper PRO processors for the burgeoning workstation market. At that time, however, the chips were reserved for pre-built workstations from a select number of qualified vendors. Now, AMD is opening up Threadripper PRO for consumers through participating global retailers, e-tailers and system integrators. Offering up to 64 cores, 8-channel memory and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, PRO bridges between regular Threadripper and server-focussed EPYC.

Teasing 3rd Gen EPYC

Speaking of EPYC, Lisa Su, CEO and President, took the opportunity of the virtual CES 2021 press conference to demo 3rd Generation EPYC, codenamed Milan, running WRF, which is one of the most popular tools for climate research and weather forecasting.

Lisa showed two 32-core, 64-thread 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs up against a couple of 28-core, 56-thread Intel Xeon Gold 6258R in two similar systems each running a compute-intensive six-hour weather forecast for the continental United States. As expected, the EPYC server completed the task 68 per cent faster than the Intel machine. In other words, the increase in the number of comparison cores is more than offset by significantly higher performance. This is a canned benchmark, of course, but we're interested to see how much better Milan is than Rome.



HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Terbinator - Tue 12 Jan 2021 17:57
65W 8C/16T with minimal clock speed deficit is kinda crazy.
Posted by naturbo2000 - Tue 12 Jan 2021 18:10
Terbinator
65W 8C/16T with minimal clock speed deficit is kinda crazy.

Mildly annoying that I picked up a 5600X to stay around 65W. I guess I have a future upgrade path.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 12 Jan 2021 18:27
Terbinator
65W 8C/16T with minimal clock speed deficit is kinda crazy.

You could get the 65W TDP Ryzen 9 3900 non-X which also ran at nearly the same clockspeeds as the Ryzen 9 3900X. The best thing is AWD-IT was selling them with a B450/X470 motherboard for almost the same price as a Ryzen 9 3900X on its own.
Posted by edmundhonda - Tue 12 Jan 2021 18:39
naturbo2000
Mildly annoying that I picked up a 5600X to stay around 65W. I guess I have a future upgrade path.

You could just set a total package power limit in BIOS and end up the same place, if you're fixated on a specific number…?

I doubt there's anything in terms of binning here.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 12 Jan 2021 19:15
Sheeee. My 12/24 core idle at 180 watt total system power ( first gen Threadripper )

SEE NEWER »