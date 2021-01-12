vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

LG intros the 32-inch UHD UltraFine 32EP950 OLED monitor

by Mark Tyson on 12 January 2021, 13:11

Tags: LG

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepz5

Add to My Vault: x

LG has a lot of new products in its CES 2021 showcase. As well as the TVs it is perhaps best known for in the west it has a plethora of home appliances, as well as upgrades for the ultraportable LG Gram line of laptops. However, probably the most interesting product for PC enthusiasts from LG at the current CES is its new UltraFine 32EP950 monitor.

The key appeal of the new LG UltraFine 32EP950 monitor is that it introduced LG's OLED tech to its PC monitor line for the first time. This is a 31.5-inch diagonally measured display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K UHD resolution (3840x2160 pixels).

In the video above LG shares some of the key qualities of the UltraFine 32EP950. For a start, the display panel is capable of a 1,000,000 : 1 contrast ratio thanks to the individual pixel dimming nature of modern OLED displays. Similarly it has a wide colour gamut, capable of displaying 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut or Adobe RGB gamut via its true 10-bit colour panel. Moreover it is certified as a VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black display.

Moving along to features of this monitor beyond the OLED panel, the LG has considered professional use carefully and implemented KVM switching, for example. The monitor can work as a dock with KVM and boasts 2x DisplayPorts (must be v1.4), 1x HDMI port (no version listed) and 3x USB ports. Additionally it is worth noting that the monitor supports USB Type-C power deliver for up to 90W.

LG is pitching the UltraFine 32EP950 OLED monitor firmly towards pro users, as you can see in the video. While it may appeal to some PC enthusiasts it will likely lack gaming features and be an expensive purchase.

LG doesn't have an official product page or press release detailing the UltraFine 32EP950 OLED monitor at this time, only the above YouTube video plus a clumsy Flash-alike WebGL presentation.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Terbinator - Tue 12 Jan 2021 13:24
Whilst I do use a LG B9 for my PC, I'm not sure I'd want to use one as an out and out monitor just yet in regards to panel dedrigation.

Also seems that this isn't bright enough to actually meet the Ultra HD Premium spec of 540nits brightness for OLED?

https://displayhdr.org/#tab-400-true-black


Will need to see more, but given LG are going to be doing a 42“ OLED as well, this (32”) could well land in no mans land.
Posted by Spud1 - Tue 12 Jan 2021 14:25
Interesting, i'll be keeping an eye on this as they develop :)

I'm curious if they have found a way to deal with image retention when these are used with a Windows taskbar 12 hour a day. Maybe that is part of why they didn't really bother with HDR (HDR400 doesn't count!) - if the brightness has an impact? Not sure.

I'm a fan of OLEDs in general, and from an image POV I think it's a nice step up from VA. One to keep an eye on!

In a few years, hopefully we'll have a nice 34" ultrawide OLED panel, with G-Sync, DP2.0 and/or HDMI 2.1. That's the dream!
Posted by Kato-2 - Tue 12 Jan 2021 15:05
Spud1
Interesting, i'll be keeping an eye on this as they develop :)

I'm curious if they have found a way to deal with image retention when these are used with a Windows taskbar 12 hour a day. Maybe that is part of why they didn't really bother with HDR (HDR400 doesn't count!) - if the brightness has an impact? Not sure.

I'm a fan of OLEDs in general, and from an image POV I think it's a nice step up from VA. One to keep an eye on!

In a few years, hopefully we'll have a nice 34" ultrawide OLED panel, with G-Sync, DP2.0 and/or HDMI 2.1. That's the dream!

It's not possible to solve the image retention issue with OLED, there are things you can do on a PC to mitigate it and yes OLED brightness levels do count.
* auto hide taskbar
* switch OS to dark mode (black pixel = off)
* video wallpaper or none at all
* screensaver on short timer

Person buying this kind of display likely has a multi-display setup with the OLED only used for specific jobs.