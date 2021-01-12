Asus unveils Z590 motherboards for 10th and 11th gen Intel CPUs

With the official launch of the 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake desktop CPUs from Intel in their wake, motherboard making partners have started to announce their motherboard designs based upon the top-end Intel Z590 chipset. Quick out of the starting blocks was Asus, who have kindly sent us lots of marketing and technical details – and there is a helpful in-depth Edge-Up blog post to help you pick between the new ROG Maximus XIII, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime Z590 boards too.

Asus says that updated designs underpin its entire lineup, with the following key features present:

Beefed-up VRMs for responsive and reliable power delivery

Enhanced VRM and M.2 thermal solutions plus M.2 Q-Latch tool-less mechanism

PCIe 4.0 ready (data rates up to 16GT/s) with onboard Thunderbolt 4

Comprehensive connectivity options include onboard USB 3.2, Gen 2X2 Type-C, up to 10Gb Ethernet and future-proof Intel WiFi 6E

AI-powered technologies such as; AI Overclocking, AI Cooling, AI Networking and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

The AI-powered tech looks interesting, especially for the more casual user and those who prefer not to spend a great deal of time tweaking. This technology promises a step beyond the older auto tuning settings for smarter control of overclocking, cooling, and networking perfromance. The proof of these puddings should come out in the third party reviews.

Asus has detailed six new motherboards in this initial Z590 salvo, as follows (some of the links below are yet to go live at the time of writing):

Click to zoom motherboard model spec highlights

The ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial looks particularly enticing, if you have deep pockets and the Intel platform appeals, with its ROG Maximus XIII Extreme EATX foundation combined with a slick looking full-coverage water block developed in tandem with the experts at EK. This handsome design is enhanced by Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting zones.

Asus UK has indicated that we might receive UK MSRPs by the end of today. New Asus Intel 500 series boards using the H570, B560 and H510 chipsets are yet to be detailed.

Other brand Z590 motherboards

I've seen EVGA promoting its new Intel Z590 motherboards, like the EVGA Z590 DARK and EVGA Z590 FTW WIFI, as well as ASRock, and BioStar, but am yet to see official press releases from the likes of MSI and Gigabyte. However, in Gigabyte's case, its product pages feature twelve Z590 motherboards, including two Mini-ITX form factor boards. Perhaps its technical marketing copy writers are a bit too busy writing about the dozen designs on offer to complete the overarching press release (for now).

UPDATE: Gigabyte has now published a press release with an overview of the advanced features coming to its Gigabyte and Aorus branded Intel Z590 chipset motherboards.