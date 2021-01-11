vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

Day 28: Win a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

by Parm Mann on 11 January 2021, 09:01

Tags: PowerColor (6150.TWO)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepvt

Add to My Vault: x

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions will help spread the cheer by giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2020 goodie bag includes a vast selection of prizes, covering everything from coolers to graphics cards and complete base units. As always, the prizes will be coming thick and fast, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway page to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

It's Day 28 and the goodies keep on coming! Today's prize, a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil graphics card, could be the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2020 Epic Giveaway!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, January 18, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by January 30, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil graphics card.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by idasbot - Mon 11 Jan 2021 09:33
thanks and good luck to everyone
Posted by ultrasbm - Mon 11 Jan 2021 10:11
You know GPU availability is non-existent when you have to give away last gen tech lol.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 11 Jan 2021 11:10
Hehe still a nice card for 1080 or 1440P gaming,,,,, if you are not a whore to shiny surfaces and puddles of rain in games.
I should know cuz i have run one since day #1 for this generation, though i have not really exposed it to much gaming as the games they make today dont do it for me.
And you should still be running some okay hardware for this to not be a upgrade.

I have entered, and if i win i will give it to my friend that have a 3GB 1060 card in his rig, so for him it will be a substantial upgrade.
Posted by pastymuncher - Mon 11 Jan 2021 13:17
Many thanks to Hexus and Powercolor.
Posted by spanna5 - Mon 11 Jan 2021 14:41
Last gen or not, probably still better than most of us are running

SEE NEWER »