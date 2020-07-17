HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen 5 3600XT and Synology DS920+

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 PCIe Card
Being connected to the web has taken on greater importance with many of us getting accustomed to working from home. A fast, reliable connection is ...
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
Our recent look at two of the three new Ryzen 3000-series XT chips revealed that value wasn't the keenest play, hampered as it was by ...
Synology DS920+
There's a new four-bay Synology NAS in town. Dubbed the DS920+, this 2020 iteration takes up the baton from the popular DS918+ and has its ...
Kioxia Exceria NVMe 1TB SSD
AMD has pushed forward the adoption of super-fast storage by enabling PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 chipsets. Offering close to 8GB/s bandwidth from a ...
-
Watch Dogs: Legion with ray tracing requires a hefty PC
A powerful PC with RTX 2080 ...
-
Graphcore IPU-Machine M2000 1U blade capable of 1PetaFlop
System utilises four TSMC-made 7nm Graphcore ...
-
Microsoft discusses the Xbox Velocity Architecture
Describes tech as "the ultimate solution ...
- Softbank considering sale or IPO of Arm Holdings
- Lenovo developing Android tablet portable monitor hybrid
- Leaked Intel slides evidence of Alder Lake-S hybrid CPUs
- Asus ROG Strix 240Hz portable gaming monitor available
- JEDEC releases final specification for DDR5 SDRAM
- UK gov finally decides on Huawei 5G equipment ban
- Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition comes with replica flame thrower
Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU ...
Competition closing date: 10 August 2020, 22:00
Wanting to add a bit more oomph to your PC gaming experience? Then we have just the competition for you! In partnership with our friends ...
Competition closing date: 3 August 2020, 22:00