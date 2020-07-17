vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen 5 3600XT and Synology DS920+

by Parm Mann on 17 July 2020, 16:01

Tags: Rivet Networks, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (NYSE:AMD), Synology, KIOXIA, AOC, Palit

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaemzv

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 PCIe Card

Being connected to the web has taken on greater importance with many of us getting accustomed to working from home. A fast, reliable connection is ...

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Our recent look at two of the three new Ryzen 3000-series XT chips revealed that value wasn't the keenest play, hampered as it was by ...

Synology DS920+

There's a new four-bay Synology NAS in town. Dubbed the DS920+, this 2020 iteration takes up the baton from the popular DS918+ and has its ...

Kioxia Exceria NVMe 1TB SSD

AMD has pushed forward the adoption of super-fast storage by enabling PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 chipsets. Offering close to 8GB/s bandwidth from a ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win an AOC C27G2ZU Curved Gaming Monitor

Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU ...


Competition closing date: 10 August 2020, 22:00

COMPETITION: Win a Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Super GP Premium

Wanting to add a bit more oomph to your PC gaming experience? Then we have just the competition for you! In partnership with our friends ...


Competition closing date: 3 August 2020, 22:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!