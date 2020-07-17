HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen 5 3600XT and Synology DS920+

LATEST REVIEWS

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 PCIe Card Being connected to the web has taken on greater importance with many of us getting accustomed to working from home. A fast, reliable connection is ...

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT Our recent look at two of the three new Ryzen 3000-series XT chips revealed that value wasn't the keenest play, hampered as it was by ...

Synology DS920+ There's a new four-bay Synology NAS in town. Dubbed the DS920+, this 2020 iteration takes up the baton from the popular DS918+ and has its ...