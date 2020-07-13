Asus ROG Strix 240Hz portable gaming monitor available

Asus launched the ROG Strix XG17AHP 17-inch portable gaming monitor in January. HEXUS reported upon this product launch at the time, highlighting its key qualities of a 17-inch diagonal IPS FHD panel, ~1cm thickness, ~1kg weight, and built-in battery. Now the device has started to become available for purchase, at least in North America.

The Asus Strix XG17AHP is billed by Asus as "the world's fastest portable monitor". It is built around a 17.3-inch diagonal IPS non-glare coated FHD screen with some appealing performance specs, as follows; 240Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync (range 48Hz to 240Hz), 3ms GtG response time, 100 per cent sRGB colour space, 300nits max brightness, plus wide viewing angles.

Before going further, it is important to make clear that there are two SKUs being made available by Asus. The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE comes with a smart cover allowing landscape and portrait standing and protection of the screen when you pack it up. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP has the added ROG Tripod accessory allowing more flexible and useful companion monitor positioning options. The price difference in the US is $100, with the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE costing $499 and the XG17AHP at $599. Thus consider the 'E' suffix a reference to economy not an enhancement.

To complement the key specs Asus had added a number of software/firmware features such as; flicker free, GamePlus, GameVisual, and low blue light technologies. The screen also can be fully controlled using Asus Display Widget Windows software, saving you from fiddling with the OSD navigation.

Device connectivity is afforded by micro HDMI, 2x USB Type-C (one which is DP compatible, another for power/charging) and an earphone jack. It has built-in stereo speakers too (2x 1W), as well as an ESS Sabre 9118 digital-to-analogue converter. A built-in battery of 7,800mAh can help you make use of the ROG Strix XG17AHP on the go. Power consumption is <10W when active and running games at 240Hz the battery has enough stamina for about 3.5 hours. It can be powered or charged via one of the USB Type-C ports.

Turning to physical characteristics, the screen measures 399.09 x 250.51 x 9.95mm and weighs in at 1060g. With the ROG Tripod you have some extra bulk (399.09 x (359.3~474.3) x 282.75 mm) and an extra 700g. The stand easily snaps in and out of position for setting up / packing up.

In the package Asus is providing a USB-C cable, power adapter, micro HDMI to HDMI cable, a ZenScreen pen, and the smart cover. The more expensive option (without the E suffix) comes with the ROG Tripod stand.