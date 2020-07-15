Corsair launches iCUE Nexus companion touch screen

Corsair has launched a new PC accessory to control your accessories. OK, that might be somewhat flippant, as the Corsair iCUE Nexus companion touch screen allows for real-time system monitoring and up to six action buttons on screen at once to launch apps and games, execute macros, adjust system and peripheral settings, and more.

Corsair's iCUE Nexus companion touch screen was designed to deliver all the iCUE functionality you might use to a convenience touch screen. If you own a compatible Corsair keyboard like the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 or K95 RGB Platinum XT the touch screen clips onto the back of the keyboard at an angle and connects to the keyboard USB port too. Otherwise you have to connect it to your PC USB and mount it by some other method but a selection of mounts are supplied and the device can also sit on your desk.

The flexibility of the 5-inch 640 x 48 pixel touch screen system makes it hard to describe the full range of functionality here but that is a better problem to have, if you buy the device, than being restricted. Corsair suggests using the screen to keep an eye on your system's vitals with real-time system monitoring data from the CPU, GPU, and iCUE-compatible devices, including temperatures, frequencies, fan speeds, and more.

With any actions programmable in iCUE mapable to one of the iCUE Nexus' virtual buttons, the possibilities go much further than system monitoring. Sitting next to one of the system monitor readouts, you might want an action button to make pertinent adjustments, for example.

If you have other iCUE compatible PC components and accessories settings for these can also be twiddled quickly directly from the touch screen with a tap and swipe. Giving examples of this functionality Corsair says you can change the sensitivity of your mouse, cycle your headset’s equalizer profile, change your keyboard’s RGB lighting profile, and more.

Lastly, outside of system monitoring/control, and iCUE peripheral adjustments, the Corsair iCUE Nexus companion touch screen sounds like it would be a pretty good highly configurable launcher or macro key execution device. Corsair already has some ideas and integration with the screen for gamers lined up. There are downloadable pre-programmed screens with unique visuals and custom actions for games such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division 2, it says. Corsair has put together a FAQ and some video guides for setting up this device if you wish to learn more.

Corsair sells the iCUE Nexus companion touch screen with a two year warranty. It is listed at US$99.99 stateside, I can't find a UK price today but you will know what to expect.