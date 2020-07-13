Win an AOC C27G2ZU Curved Gaming Monitor

Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU Curved Gaming Monitor!
Designed specifically with high-speed gaming in mind, this 27in panel touts a 1,920x1,080 resolution and a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium support.
Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question to enter the prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a free second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open to HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 22:00 London time on the closing date, August 10, 2020.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
- The winners will be notified via email by August 17, 2020. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- The prize is an AOC C27G2ZU Curved Gaming Monitor
- In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
- Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
- A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
- A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.