Q: The current global pandemic has seen a rapid increase in the number of people working from home. How will the Killer acquisition help Intel's wireless business adapt to the evolving workforce?

A: This is indeed a new era for people who are adjusting to working from home and dealing with all the complexities associated with individuals and entire families working, educating, connecting, and playing remotely. One of the big reasons we purchased Rivet Networks was because their technology is complementary with Intel’s wireless portfolio and builds on the experiences we are driving with Project Athena and our “always connected” PC platform efforts. While we can’t go into details on future plans, the Killer Intelligence Engine is a great example of how Rivet Networks technology can be used to improve the connectivity and online performance of PCs and we are excited to see how we can utilize Rivet’s technology in other areas to enhance user experience.



Q: Intel has stated that Rivet Networks "is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products." Though the emphasis is very much on Wi-Fi, what might Killer technology bring to Intel's wired products in the months ahead?

A: At the time of the acquisition we announced that we would be keeping both the Killer brand and the entire Killer product line and that still remains true. While Rivet Networks was acquired by Intel’s Wireless Solutions Division, we are committed to deliver Killer’s line of Ethernet products for high-performance gaming systems. My division works very closely with the Ethernet team and we are already working together to jointly utilize this technology to benefit Intel platforms. Killer’s DoubleShot Pro technology, which enables Killer Wi-Fi and Ethernet products to work seamlessly together at the same time, is a great example of why we are committed to remain focused on Ethernet connectivity as well as Wi-Fi.



Q: Given that Rivet Networks and Intel were already closely aligned, what were the key factors in deciding to bring the Rivet team fully in house?

A: After working closely with Rivet Networks for several years and launching some really cool products together, we believed that Rivet Networks’ capabilities and software are complementary to our products and technology. In addition, this acquisition gives us access to IP that is crucial to scale these capabilities across Intel platforms to drive the best connected user experiences via a talented intact engineering team, and a roadmap that is optimized for AI. Great connectivity continues to become more and more vital in today’s environment as people learn to work, educate, and connect in different ways. Intel has always been about delivering the best connectivity experience for our platforms – the acquisition of Rivet Networks accelerates and enhances our ability to continue to deliver those experiences. Finally, we believe we are only scratching the surface of enhanced user experience with Rivet Networks’ capabilities – we are already looking at how to do new things with deeper HW/SW engineering engagements, scale into other Intel segments like Project Athena and vPRO, deliver more seamless experiences across new radios like LTE/5G and Bluetooth, and working across multiple OS’s.



Q: Will dedicated Killer hardware continue to exist, or can we expect a transition to Intel hardware with a Killer software companion? Similarly, will features such as the Killer Prioritisation Engine be brought across to existing Intel solutions?

A: The current plan is to stay the course with the vast majority of Rivet Networks solutions including Killer hardware products, and yes… as I mentioned we are looking at how to utilize and scale Rivet Networks’ technology to scale our PC Wi-Fi portfolio to better serve our customers, ecosystem, and channel partners.



Q: The acquisition confirms that Intel values Rivet Networks' attempts to optimise our networks. What do you say to those who stubbornly view Killer optimisation as little more than a gimmick?

A:Well, to start with I can tell you that Intel wouldn’t invest in something if we thought it was a gimmick – and frankly, our testing and multi-year experience with Rivet Networks solutions proves otherwise. The Killer solution is utilized in many of the most powerful gaming systems in the market today – and as you are well aware, milliseconds matter to high end gamers and Killer delivers that and more. One of the keys to understanding what Rivet Networks does is to fully understand the complexities that we deal with in a wireless network including multiple environmental factors. The capabilities Rivet provides are there to help anticipate and measure some of the most complex variables that occur and accommodate for them real-time to ensure a great user experience. Bottom line is that we are highly confident in this technology and what it will do now and in the future to deliver incredible user experiences for both wireless and wired connections.