Nvidia halts production of high-end Turing GPUs: China source

Nvidia is set to unleash its consumer Ampere GPU powered graphics cards in a couple of months. We have already had quite a few leaks about the lineup, such as the images of the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at the start of this month, purported 3DMark Time Spy benchmark runs last month, and images of the reference design shroud leaked in early June. As for official Nvidia Ampere news, we saw CEO Jensen Huang take the wraps off the A100 GPU and associated server platforms back in mid-May, from his kitchen.

With new high-end consumer GPUs on the way, and enthusiasts knowing it, it is probably a good idea for Nvidia to wind-down production of its current top-tier Turing-based GPUs and graphics cards. A report published by Chinese tech site IT Home this weekend asserts that is exactly what is happening.

Specifically IT Home says that its sources indicate the "RTX 2070, RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2080 Super, and RTX 2080 Ti have all been discontinued". Production of the cards and their GPU components have been suspended and stocks will be run down. This helps minimise cut-price sales of old stock when the new cards hit the shelves.

Ahead of the decision Nvidia was feeling the squeeze due to several factors, says the source report. It was facing GPU shortages with a difficult mix of high demand from crypto miners, and insufficient output from its supplier. TSMC is rather busy with lots of other contracts and finding/paying-for capacity to boost supplies of older GPUs probably isn't worthwhile.

IT Home reckons that Nvidia will launch its RTX 30 series of consumer GPUs on Thursday, 17th September. Please take the above information with a pinch of salt as even the source says that the accuracy of the information cannot be determined at this time.