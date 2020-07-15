vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Review: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

by Tarinder Sandhu on 15 July 2020, 14:01

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Introduction

Our recent look at two of the three new Ryzen 3000-series XT chips revealed that value wasn't the keenest play, hampered as it was by significant price premiums over X parts. We now turn our attention to the Ryzen 5 3600XT, which promises the same small gains over the regular 3600X through the use of improved 7nm silicon, but with a more amenable street price and a cooler in the box - potentially righting two wrongs present on the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT.

Desktop AMD Ryzen product range

Model
Cores / Threads
TDP
L3 Cache
Base Clock
Turbo Clock
Process
PCIe
DDR4
Package
Price
AMD Ryzen 9
Ryzen 9 3950X
16 / 32
105W
64MB
3.5GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$749
Ryzen 9 3900XT
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
Ryzen 9 3900X
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.6GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
AMD Ryzen 7
Ryzen 7 3800XT
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3800X
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3700X
8 / 16
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700X
8 / 16
105W
16MB
3.7GHz
4.3GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
4.1GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$299
Ryzen 7 1800X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$349
Ryzen 7 1700X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.8GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$309
Ryzen 7 1700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.0GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$299
AMD Ryzen 5
Ryzen 5 3600XT
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600X
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600
6 / 12
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 2600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$229
Ryzen 5 2600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.9GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 1600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$219
Ryzen 5 1600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
3.6GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$189
Ryzen 5 3400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.7GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$149
Ryzen 5 2400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$169
Ryzen 5 1500X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$174
Ryzen 5 1400
4 / 8
65W
8MB
3.2GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$169
AMD Ryzen 3
Ryzen 3 3300X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.8GHz
4.3GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$120
Ryzen 3 3100
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 3200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 2200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 1300X
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$129
Ryzen 3 1200
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.1GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$109

The specs reveal the only difference between the XT and X chips is a higher peak boost speed of 4.5GHz vs. 4.4GHz. The devil is in the details, however, as our sample chip averages 4,236MHz under all-core load, compared to 4,105MHz for the Ryzen 5 3600X installed in the same motherboard, on the same day, and using exactly the same cooling. This is a direct result of AMD having a better voltage/frequency curve for the new 7nm process.

Even so, that extra 120MHz isn't going to set the benchmark world alight. Sensible predictions suggest a 2-5 percent performance advantage over the regular chip across a wide range of applications. Even so, the £240 street fee is still a fair bit higher than the £205 now charged for the 3600X, and one wonders if the extra £35 or so, representing a 17 percent premium, makes sense when talking about chips in this segment.

For example, that £35 is close to the difference between a 500GB and 1TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe, or between 8GB and 16GB of DDR4 memory from Corsair. It's these kinds of choices that anyone considering the Ryzen 5 3600XT will have to make when budget is understandably limited.

We reckon AMD ought to have included this chip in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Equipped To Win promotion (leaving regular 3600X out), but this is not the case as that's limited to Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 chips alone.

Let's now see how the extra frequency oomph of Ryzen 5 3600XT expresses itself in our benchmarks.


