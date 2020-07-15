AMD introduces the Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors

AMD has announced four new processors which will sit atop of the Ryzen Threadripper line. The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, 3975WX, 3955WX, and 3945WX are aimed at OEMS and system integrators seeking to create systems with "unmatched performance and powerful enterprise-grade technologies," to creatives, data scientists, and other demanding users.

As these processors/motherboards won't be available to PC DIY enthusiasts it was important for AMD to launch alongside one of the big PC systems makers. Lenovo seems to have gladly snatched up this role and announced the ThinkStation P620, which is referred to as "the world's first 64-core PRO workstation". The ThinkStation P620 is exclusively built on Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors and combines a "flexible single-CPU chassis and unprecedented workstation power," according to AMD and Lenovo.

Above you can see the key specs of the new PROfessional CPUs added to the Ryzen Threadripper line. The top end AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX was leaked last week, and now we can see the confirmed headline specs of; 64C/128T, a total L2 + L3 cache of 288MB - plus support for up to 2TB of ECC RAM in eight channels, 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP throughout the range. It is also good to see the respective processor base/boost clocks tabulated.

Ryzen Threadripper PRO highlights, according to AMD are as follows:

The first pro workstation to support PCIe Gen 4, unlocking the full potential of next-graphics and storage.

128 PCIe Gen4 lanes with up to 2.5x the bandwidth compared to a competing dual processor system.

Industry-leading memory bandwidth with 8 channel ECC RDIMM, LRDIMM and UDIMM DDR4-3200 memory support.

2TB memory support – Up to double the capacity vs the competition.

AMD PRO Security, Manageability, Memory Guard, and Business Ready features.

AMD heralds the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors Intel Xeon beating performance in the likes of Cinebench R20, various SPECviewperf 13 test components, Unreal Engine compilation times, and in media and entertainment processing apps like Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro. Some processing example videos are provided here: BorisFX and CAMWorks.

Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 systems will become available starting this autumn. You can check out the full system specs here. In those empty PCIe clots Lenovo expects you to configure up to 4 high-end or 2 ultra-high-end Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics cards.