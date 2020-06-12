HEXUS Week In Review: i9-10900K base units and eye-catching RAM

PCSpecialist Myrmidon II
Intel's struggle with next-generation fabrication has been well documented, yet the solid foundations of the Core architecture are such that the chip giant has been ...
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 (CMT16GX4M2C3600C18W)
Purchasing anything other than generic computer memory is an exercise in favouring design aesthetics above all else. We say this because one company's DDR4-3600 CL18 ...
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact
Which is the best mid-tower chassis on the market today? Depends what exactly you're looking for, but as an overall package, we're inclined to give ...
be quiet! Shadow Rock 3
Feeling the urge to upgrade to a modern, many-core processor? We don't blame as you as there's a certain attraction to migrating to, say, eight ...
Mindfactory data shows AMD outselling Intel 87 to 13 per cent
And in other AMD news, the ...
Gigabyte B550 Vision D creator ATX motherboard detailed
Minimal design with 14-phase VRM for ...
Samsung has optimised its newest QLED TVs for gaming
Implementing features such as Low Input ...
- Samsung 8TB QVO SSD leaks early via Amazon listing
- TSMC officially reveals its 4nm manufacturing process
- Intel details big changes in Comet Lake-S power limits, Tau values
- Nvidia GeForce Now arrives on Android TV devices
- Call of Duty update prompts '84GB' to trend on Twitter
- UK gov considering switch to Apple-Google Covid-19 app tech
- Premier League coverage to include EA Sports crowd noises