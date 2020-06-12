vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: i9-10900K base units and eye-catching RAM

by Parm Mann on 12 June 2020, 16:01

Tags: PC Specialist, Corsair, Fractal Design, be-quiet

PCSpecialist Myrmidon II

Intel's struggle with next-generation fabrication has been well documented, yet the solid foundations of the Core architecture are such that the chip giant has been ...

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 (CMT16GX4M2C3600C18W)

Purchasing anything other than generic computer memory is an exercise in favouring design aesthetics above all else. We say this because one company's DDR4-3600 CL18 ...

Fractal Design Define 7 Compact

Which is the best mid-tower chassis on the market today? Depends what exactly you're looking for, but as an overall package, we're inclined to give ...

be quiet! Shadow Rock 3

Feeling the urge to upgrade to a modern, many-core processor? We don't blame as you as there's a certain attraction to migrating to, say, eight ...


