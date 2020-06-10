Samsung 8TB QVO SSD leaks early via Amazon listing

There are lots of computer-based activities that eat up your storage capacity. As well as the consumption of vast GBs of space by photography / videography pursuits, some people store large movie/TV show collections, and others have large game libraries. The trend for storage consumption only ever seems to go upwards. PC gamers will have noticed this particularly with AAA titles from the big publishers like EA, Take2, and Ubisoft. It is quite common now for a game, and don't forget DLCs, to hog 100GB of your disk. Hence a mainstream 500GB or even 1TB SSD would be pretty quick to fill up if you are an avid gamer.

My desktop is now all-SSD but in my laptop I still have a secondary HDD drive where a few 'games du jour' are saved. The difference in loading times for modern games can be stark (as the game library on the laptop is saved on the much larger HDD). Once world travel is opened up properly again I might be inspired to upgrade the laptop to all-SSD.

Samsung is hoping to address the consumer SSD storage crunch issue in a big way, shortly, if a premature Amazon listing can be relied upon for such indications. Tom's Hardware spotted a couple of previously unannounced Samsung QVO SSDs listed on the famous etail site. The Z-77Q8T0B/AM and MZ-77Q1T0B/AM, were described as 8TB and 1TB models, respectively, and are previously unknown models. The listings have since been removed.

According to Samsung's existing naming convention these new drives will use the company's latest QLC (Quad-Level-Cell) V-NAND. That should be faster than existing 860 QVO series SSDs but remember these will be on the comparatively slow SATA interface anyway. QLC packs in more data per cell which can impact performance and durability too. However, a primarily read-based workload in a non-critical activity like gaming is a fitting application for this tech.

The 1TB Samsung QVO SSD was listed at US$130, while the 8TB model was listed at $900. The larger one is better 'value' but a big outlay if only for a gamer or hobbyist. The Amazon listings indicated an availability date of 30th June (1TB model) and 24th August (8TB).