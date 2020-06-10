vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Gigabyte B550 Vision D creator ATX motherboard detailed

by Mark Tyson on 10 June 2020, 14:11

Tags: Gigabyte (TPE:2376), AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qael7q

Add to My Vault: x

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off the new Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. The industrial design looks immediately appealingly minimal, utilitarian and monochromatic (with no RGB frills) for what is necessarily such a complicated PC component. Gigabyte says the new motherboard will deliver "reliable performance, impressive connectivity, expandable on graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to deal with heavy design workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering." Key features include AMD Ryzen 3rd gen processor support out of the box, a 14-phase VRM, support for up to 128GB of ECC & Non-ECC RAM (4-slots), and strong wireless/wired networking on board.

The officially highlighted key features of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for AMD AM4 processors is as follows, you can find a full run down of the specs on the official product pages too.

  • Support 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors
  • Reliability ensuring by DDR4 ECC & Non-ECC memory with 4 physical DIMM slots
  • Multi-graphics configurations offer by dual PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 and one PCIe 3.0 x16 slots
  • Fully Nvidia Quadro QVL Tested
  • The limitless connectivity by dual USB Type-C with Titan Ridge
  • High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by dual Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax makes latency a thing of the past
  • Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation
  • Smart Fan 5 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration
  • Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 and PCIe 3.0 x4 interface M.2 connectors with Thermal Guards
  • Comprehensive connectivity with USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connection
  • Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Gigabyte further highlights the value of the ECC RAM option, the USB Type-C with Titan Ridge for up to 12 daisy chained devices, Dual GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth 5 from Intel, its PCIe 4.0 hardware design, the ample heatsinks and cooling tech onboard, and DTS: Ultra audio (this board uses the Realtek ALC1220-VB codec).

We don't have a date for general availability of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. However, Gigabyte Community Manager, Brian, shared the US Dollar pricing last month, indicating this product would have an MSRP of $259.99 (screenshot below).

HEXUS Forums :: 23 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 10 Jun 2020 14:26
Like the look of it (not that I'd likely see it as I hate glass side panels) but honestly feel like it's needs more storage connections… only 4 sata and only 2 pcie is pretty limiting imo.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 10 Jun 2020 14:43
$259.99


bahahahahahahaha!
Posted by MrJim - Wed 10 Jun 2020 15:10
CAT-THE-FIFTH
$259.99


bahahahahahahaha!

Yep, I was quite impressed until I saw the price. X570 Tomohawk has similar spec for less money, and the advantages of the X570 chipset…
Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 10 Jun 2020 15:14
CAT-THE-FIFTH
$259.99


bahahahahahahaha!

I was about to say this was the board for me then saw the price…
Posted by edmundhonda - Wed 10 Jun 2020 15:58
$94 for the DS3H though, I thought all B550 boards were going to be impossibly expensive and we were all doomed?

SEE NEWER »