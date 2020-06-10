Gigabyte B550 Vision D creator ATX motherboard detailed

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off the new Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. The industrial design looks immediately appealingly minimal, utilitarian and monochromatic (with no RGB frills) for what is necessarily such a complicated PC component. Gigabyte says the new motherboard will deliver "reliable performance, impressive connectivity, expandable on graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to deal with heavy design workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering." Key features include AMD Ryzen 3rd gen processor support out of the box, a 14-phase VRM, support for up to 128GB of ECC & Non-ECC RAM (4-slots), and strong wireless/wired networking on board.

The officially highlighted key features of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for AMD AM4 processors is as follows, you can find a full run down of the specs on the official product pages too.

Support 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors

Reliability ensuring by DDR4 ECC & Non-ECC memory with 4 physical DIMM slots

Multi-graphics configurations offer by dual PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 and one PCIe 3.0 x16 slots

Fully Nvidia Quadro QVL Tested

The limitless connectivity by dual USB Type-C with Titan Ridge

High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by dual Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax makes latency a thing of the past

Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

Smart Fan 5 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 and PCIe 3.0 x4 interface M.2 connectors with Thermal Guards

Comprehensive connectivity with USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connection

Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Gigabyte further highlights the value of the ECC RAM option, the USB Type-C with Titan Ridge for up to 12 daisy chained devices, Dual GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth 5 from Intel, its PCIe 4.0 hardware design, the ample heatsinks and cooling tech onboard, and DTS: Ultra audio (this board uses the Realtek ALC1220-VB codec).

We don't have a date for general availability of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. However, Gigabyte Community Manager, Brian, shared the US Dollar pricing last month, indicating this product would have an MSRP of $259.99 (screenshot below).