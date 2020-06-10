Gigabyte B550 Vision D creator ATX motherboard detailed

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off the new Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. The industrial design looks immediately appealingly minimal, utilitarian and monochromatic (with no RGB frills) for what is necessarily such a complicated PC component. Gigabyte says the new motherboard will deliver "reliable performance, impressive connectivity, expandable on graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to deal with heavy design workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering." Key features include AMD Ryzen 3rd gen processor support out of the box, a 14-phase VRM, support for up to 128GB of ECC & Non-ECC RAM (4-slots), and strong wireless/wired networking on board.
The officially highlighted key features of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for AMD AM4 processors is as follows, you can find a full run down of the specs on the official product pages too.
- Support 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors
- Reliability ensuring by DDR4 ECC & Non-ECC memory with 4 physical DIMM slots
- Multi-graphics configurations offer by dual PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 and one PCIe 3.0 x16 slots
- Fully Nvidia Quadro QVL Tested
- The limitless connectivity by dual USB Type-C with Titan Ridge
- High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by dual Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax makes latency a thing of the past
- Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation
- Smart Fan 5 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration
- Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 and PCIe 3.0 x4 interface M.2 connectors with Thermal Guards
- Comprehensive connectivity with USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connection
- Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
Gigabyte further highlights the value of the ECC RAM option, the USB Type-C with Titan Ridge for up to 12 daisy chained devices, Dual GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth 5 from Intel, its PCIe 4.0 hardware design, the ample heatsinks and cooling tech onboard, and DTS: Ultra audio (this board uses the Realtek ALC1220-VB codec).
We don't have a date for general availability of the Gigabyte B550 Vision D motherboard for creators. However, Gigabyte Community Manager, Brian, shared the US Dollar pricing last month, indicating this product would have an MSRP of $259.99 (screenshot below).