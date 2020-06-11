Nvidia GeForce Now arrives on Android TV devices

The Nvidia GeForce Now games streaming service is quite well established now. After the service went prime time earlier this year, many were disappointed with big name publishers removing the ability to stream their titles, titles you own, via the service - but things have stabilised now and Nvidia seems to be working hard to add new titles every Thursday.

GeForce Now is already pretty widely supported on modern platforms. All you need is "nearly any laptop, desktop, Mac, Shield TV or Android mobile device," and a decent internet connection, to get game streaming. An established game library to link with the service will be useful too, but you could always just set one up if you are new. While the 'Founders' tier of the streaming service with priority access, extended session length, and RTX graphics where available, costs $4.99 pcm - a free tier is available with 1-hour session lengths.

As per above, the service is currently limited in TV terms to Nvidia's own Shield TV boxes. That is understandable, if Nvidia wants to implement it this way. However, it appears to be the case that Nvidia is now preparing support for the wider Android TV ecosystem.

Android Headlines noticed that Nvidia has just announced GeForce Now optimisation for the LG U+ UHD3 Android TV set top box. Development is still ongoing and, at least initially, "other Android TV devices have not been optimised and experiences may vary," notes Nvidia in the app changelog (scroll down to 'what's new' section).

Nvidia still asserts that the best big screen Android TV support for GeForce Now will remain in the hands of Shield TV users - with it promising the "lowest latency and highest quality on TVs". Rumours point to a new device from Google that should be capable enough though. Details and images of the Google Sabrina Android TV dongle leaked last week. This will likely be a Nest branded device, and it could become as popular as the Chromecast in the future, providing Nvidia with more GeForce Now customers.