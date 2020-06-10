Purported details of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 launch shared

Some interesting information about the upcoming Nvidia Ampere graphics cards for gamers / consumers has been shared by tech news site Igor's Lab. The German language site has a pretty good record for leaks/predictions but please take the reported assertions with a pinch of salt, as usual. Igor has 'confirmed' that the leaked Founders Edition pictures we saw shared this weekend are genuine - but perhaps more interesting is his sharing of the purported specs of a trio of RTX 30 graphics cards which will spearhead the series launch.

On the topic of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition image leaks, Igor's Lab says that its sources have confirmed these are genuine images. Apparently Nvidia is holding an internal investigation into the leaks, hoping to find the source(s) at manufacturing partners Foxconn / BYD (Build Your Dreams) to prevent this kind of leak recurring (makes one worry for the fate of the leaker).

The complex FE cooler design works alongside a pennant shaped PCB codenamed PG133. Some partners might wish to use more conventional coolers so a rectangular PCB which is 21.3cm long, dubbed PG132, will be available too. This is probably better for 3rd party water block designers and the like to support. The Nvidia FE design cooler is claimed to add US$150 to the manufacturing price of the launch graphics cards.

Model Extension Memory interface TBP Connectors RTX 3090 (Ti / Super) * 24GB GDDR6X

(double-sided) 384-bt 350W 3x DP, HDMI, NVLink RTX 3080 (Ti / Super) * 11GB GDDR6X * 352-bit * 320W 3x DP, HDMI RTX 3080 none 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit 320W 3x DP, HDMI

* = source says unconfirmed specs

The card described as the RTX 3090, above, might materialise under RTX Titan branding, given the presence of the NVLink connector. A lot of this leaked information seems rather speculative. This week we have witnessed a surge in leaks concerning the upcoming Nvidia Ampere-based RTX 30 graphics cards. For example, this story comes in the wake of the aforementioned pictorial leak, some BOM indications information, and a few hours ago some more RTX 3080 FE cooler shots were shared on Reddit, reproduced below. Thanks to news@tip.com for that link.