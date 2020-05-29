HEXUS Week In Review: Intel Z490 under the spotlight

LATEST REVIEWS

Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero WiFi The Asus ROG Maximus Hero (WiFi) line has been the bedrock of HEXUS test systems in recent years. The Z370 X model, reviewed in 2017, ...

Aorus Z490 Xtreme Intel 10th Gen Core CPUs have arrived at retail. Now offering up to 10 cores and 20 threads for Core i9, there's also hyperthreading across ...

Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma Testing the latest CPU coolers on our new AMD Ryzen 9 3950X test platform has proven instructive. Noctua's NH-D15 chromax.black, be quiet!'s Pure Rock 2 ...