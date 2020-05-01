vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Win one of three be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis

by Parm Mann on 1 May 2020, 09:00

To celebrate the launch of its award-winning Pure Base 500DX chassis, German manufacturer be quiet! is giving away three such enclosures in your choice of black or white.

The windowed mid-tower frame places an emphasis on airflow and includes a trio of pre-installed 140mm Pure Wings 2 fans as standard, as well as USB-C connectivity. A perfect opportunity to kick-start a 2020 PC build, and to help get you in the mood each winner will also bag a 'keep calm' be quiet! t-shirt.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question to enter the free prize draw, and be sure to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to HEXUS readers aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 22:00 London time on the closing date, May 29, 2020.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by June 8, 2020. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • First prize is a Pure Base 500DX chassis (choice of black or white) and be quiet! t-shirt.
  • Second prize is a Pure Base 500DX chassis (choice of black or white) and be quiet! t-shirt.
  • Third prize is a Pure Base 500DX chassis (choice of black or white) and be quiet! t-shirt.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

Posted by azrael- - Fri 01 May 2020 09:12
Best luck to whoever enters and wins this competition!

And as always thanks to Hexus and be quiet! for organising it and supplying the prizes, respectively.

The case isn't quite to my liking so I'll increase your chances by abstaining from entering (I wouldn't mind one of the t-shirts though :)).