AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT spotted in 3DMark

We saw the first signs of an extension at the top end of the AMD Ryzen 3000 series desktop processor range at the start of the week. The 'Matisse Refresh' or Ryzen 3000XT processors are thought to have been created to kick the tyres of Intel's gaming supremacy claims, tied to its latest 10th Gen Core processors for desktops.

Earlier today, Twitter's top tech trove tracker, Tum Apisak, shared what appear to be system details from 3DMark FireStrike benchmark runs. As per our headline the benchmarks report they were completed on systems sporting the officially unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT processors.

Apisak's findings have since been followed up by Twitter's RoGame and some slightly different results. RoGame provides fuller screenshots of the details, and benchmark results, which I have embedded below.

Interestingly the 3DMark benchmark data isn't in line with the base/boost clocks for the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT shared upon the ChipHell forum a few days ago. The greatest divergence is with regard to base clocks. In the new benchmark runs unearthed by Apisak and RoGame the base clocks are somewhat slower than the ChipHell touted speeds (Ryzen 9 3900XT - 4.1GHz base, 4.8GHz boost / Ryzen 7 3800XT - 4.2GHz base, 4.7GHz boost, said overclocker TopPC on ChipHell). But the observed boost clocks are almost in line with those figures.

The new information from RoGame indicates that the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12C/24T processor has a base/boost of 3.8/4.7GHz, and got a physics score of 29,172. This compares to an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with base/boost of 3.8/4.6GHz, with a physics score of 27,137.

Moving along, the new benchmark runs shared by RoGame show that the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8C/16T processor has a base/boost of 3.9/4.6GHz, and achieved a physics score of 25,135.

Cores / Threads ChipHell Base Clock claim RoGame Base Clock claim Turbo Clock TDP MSRP Ryzen 9 3900XT 12C/24T 4.1GHz 3.8GHz 4.7GHz? TBC TBC Ryzen 9 3900X 12C/24T Shipping product base clock 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 105W $499 Ryzen 7 3800XT 8C/16T 4.2GHz 3.8GHz 4.6GHz? TBC TBC Ryzen 7 3800X 8C/16T Shipping product base clock 3.9GHz 4.5GHz 105W $399

Obviously the numbers above, indicating base/boost clockspeeds are a little shaky at this time, so surely require a sprinkling of salt. However some further information, which could be important with regard to the rumoured Ryzen 3000XT processor performance, comes via WCCF Tech which gathered data from the CPU Monkey site. It claims to have a Cinebench R20 test result of the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, indicating that it is a "single-threaded beast". WCCF's data has the new Ryzen 9 scoring 542 in the single thread benchmark, compared to 539 for the Intel Core i9-10900K(F).