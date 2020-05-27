LG's 48-inch 4K OLED TV with G-Sync begins to roll out

LG has announced that it has started to roll out is 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX TV in key markets in Europe and Asia (North America and other target regions to follow). This is the first OLED panel of this size from LG, it will complement its range of 55, 65, 77 and 88-inch models, fitting in better in less specious accommodation. LG reckons this US$1,499 TV will also make an ideal second TV which doesn't skimp on image quality or as a "quality display for serious gaming". Being its most compact 4K OLED TV, the new LG 48CX promises a sharper picture, with pixel density comparable to a 96-inch 8K TV.

As per our headline, this 120Hz TV is G-Sync compatible, and it joins the first line of TVs in the industry to have this feature. LG asserts that the G-Sync feature means that "graphics are rendered perfectly, increasing players’ sense of immersion by adapting the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the connected hardware". Of course G-Sync is a closed Nvidia standard, so it isn't useful for console gaming past, present, or near future. One must suppose people connecting PC laptops and desktops may use the feature to enjoy smoother big screen gaming.

FreeSync would probably be more useful in a TV used for console gaming and occasional PC connectivity. Luckily this variable refresh rate open standard is going to be usable on the 48CX too, via a software update that is on the way, explains the official product page.

Other appealing features for gamers include low input lag, and the fast 1ms response time. These help the gameplay experience feel more immediate and immersive, with minimal screen blur in fast paced action titles. LG's OLED Motion Pro is technology is also implemented for smooth on-screen action in video and games. Another feature aimed at gamers is the HGiG Profile for HDR gaming. Away from gaming, movies and TV can be enjoyed with HDR visuals via Dolby Vision IQ and matching high definition sound via Dolby Atmos.

On the topic of audio, LG has implemented its deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which understands the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy. LG has built-in a 2.2 channel speaker system which includes front firing speakers and a 20W woofer. Speaker flexibility is aided by the BT Surround ready feature, allowing two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in your favourite games.

As you might expect of a modern TV, the WebOS-based LG 48CX is bristling with smart features, AI assistant compatibility with voice support, and apps like Disney+, the Apple TV app, Netflix, and LG's own free access channels.

The LG 48CX will arrive in Europe and Asia in June, and in the US later the same month. MSRP in US dollars is $1,499.