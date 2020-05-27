vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Seagate launches FireCuda 120 SATA SSDs for gamers

by Mark Tyson on 27 May 2020, 11:21

Tags: Seagate (NASDAQ:STX)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaelte

Add to My Vault: x

Seagate has launched a new range of SATA SSDs aimed at gamers. It says that the new FireCuda 120 devices are "designed for gamers who require speed, durability, and generous capacity." However, it isn't clear if there is anything at all to distinguish these SSDs from a host of other 2.5-inch SATA choices available without the gaming packaging / branding.

Looking over the Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD specs that are available, I've compiled the key qualities on offer in a bullet point list below:

  • Sequential read/ write speeds: up to 560/540MB/s
  • Capacities: from 500GB to 4TB
  • Durability: 1.8M hour MTBF and up to 5600 TBW
  • Warranty: five years

The above is all we have at the time of writing as the product pages don't seem to have been uploaded at the time of writing. Heading over to the Seagate PC Gaming storage home page does show a surprisingly large range of products. If you were really looking to expand the storage in your PC with an eye on boosting performance, you might be better off with the FireCuda 510 (PCIe Gen3 ×4, NVMe 1.3), or FireCuda 520 (PCIe Gen4 ×4, NVMe 1.3, sequential read/write up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s), as long as you have the hardware to support these choices.

Back to today's FireCuda 120 SATA SSD launch, and the new devices will indeed be useful for storing your growing PC gaming library and providing much faster access than an HDD. However, the recommended prices for these gaming branded SSDs seem pretty steep compared to rival 2.5-inch SATA storage choices from the likes of Samsung, WD, SanDisk and Crucial.

Seagate says that its 500GB (£94.90), 1TB (£164.90), 2TB (£324.90), and 4TB (£629.90) FireCuda 120 SSDs are available now.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Helios451 - Wed 27 May 2020 11:40
This just looks like some more marketing led branding, especially as there are technically better offerings available from the same manufacturer, as pointed out
Posted by Gentle Viking - Wed 27 May 2020 12:19
Yes but 2 different ways of connection, and not all have “a lot” of open .M2 slots

I am looking for a SSD myself as the one i have ( my old OS drive ) are just 256GB, even if i still have 2 vacant .M2 slots.
So i want something reasonably cheap & “snappy” for my programs and games, and then i keep my .M2 drives for the OS and output / work areas for stuff like video editing ASO.

I am okay if it take a program or game some more seconds to load VS having it on a .M2 drive

And then a large spinning disk or 2 to ditch stuff on you dont need to access often, like the final output from video editing, where program output speed sort of match the write speed of a spinning disk.
So if anyone are in the generous mood today, i will take a 1TB firecuda NVme drive, and a 2 TB Firecuda SSD, all you need is PM for contact information about where to send the items :-)
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Wed 27 May 2020 12:55
Helios451
This just looks like some more marketing led branding, especially as there are technically better offerings available from the same manufacturer, as pointed out

Yeah unfortunately, all this “gaming” and led nonsense is aimed at the uneducated (not stupid, just no knowledge of this area) casual crowd. Unfortunately it works, all companies make terrible products aim a casuals, using this marketing strategy, with much higher mark-ups, the dummies buy it too.

Anyone with knowledge knows not to trust Seagate.
Posted by loftie - Wed 27 May 2020 15:30
Seagate says that its 500GB (£94.90), 1TB (£164.90), 2TB (£324.90), and 4TB (£629.90) FireCuda 120 SSDs are available now.

I want what they're smoking.
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 27 May 2020 16:47
loftie
Seagate says that its 500GB (£94.90), 1TB (£164.90), 2TB (£324.90), and 4TB (£629.90) FireCuda 120 SSDs are available now.

I want what they're smoking.

Prices are still inflated and those decent SSD deals are extremely thin on the ground right now

SEE NEWER »