Asus updates the ROG Strix TRX40-XE Gaming motherboard

Asus has quietly updated its range of socket sTRX4 motherboards. The new entrant is the revamped Asus ROG Strix TRX40-XE Gaming, a powerful choice "for do-it-all builds for users that like to work hard and play hard," reckons the PCs, devices, and components maker. Key features of this ATX board are its support for AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors with up to 64 cores / 128 threads, 16 power stages, use of 70A capacitors, three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, the latest 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 networking, eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, plus a range of ROG exclusive features.

As an update, it isn't surprising to see that most of the original models features have been carried through. The major change observable from browsing the product page and specs page centre on VRM.

Asus' original ROG Strix TRX40-XE Gaming motherboard featured sixteen of Infineon TDA21462 60A power stages. The updated design has strengthened this with 70A power stages, likely to be Infineon 70A TDA21472 units. Asus similarly updated its Zenith II Extreme Alpha, and introduced the Extreme Alpha at the top of that range with 90A power stages.

While the original ROG Strix TRX40-XE Gaming motherboard supported the top of the line AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, including being very capable of overclocking, the new version will be able to handle more power and cope more ably when pushed to the extremes.

Official highlights of the Asus ROG Strix TRX40-XE Gaming motherboard, which appear to be the same as the previous model bar the VRM power solution is as follows:

Ready for the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper series processors (support up to 64 core) to maximize connectivity and speed with up to three M.2 drives, USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Unmatched personalization: OLED and Aura Sync RGB lighting, including RGB headers and addressable Gen 2 RGB headers

Optimal Power Solution: 16 power stages with ProCool II power connector, high-quality chokes and durable 70A capacitors to support multi-core processors

Comprehensive cooling: Active cooling VRM and Chipset heatsink, stacked-fin heatsink, with on-board dual M.2 heatsinks and a water pump+ header

Gaming connectivity: Three M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and Type-C front panel connector

Gaming networking: 2.5Gbps LAN and Intel Gigabit Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO, and gateway teaming via GameFirst V

Gaming audio: High fidelity audio with SupremeFX S1220, DTS Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III to draw you deeper into the action

Easy DIY: ROG-patented pre-mounted I/O shield, Flexkey, ASUS SafeSlot, ASUS Node connector and BIOS FlashBack for a friendlier building experience

You can learn more about the ROG Strix TRX40-XE via the official product page and specs page.

The Asus ROG Strix TRX40-XE is priced at USD$550/GBP£480. Potential purchasers might want to check with their choice of retailer that they are buying an updated model.