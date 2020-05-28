Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 Update rolls out

Microsoft has started to roll out its Windows 10 May 2020 Update worldwide, as the month draws to an end. In a blog post about the release, Microsoft highlights the changes that people have made to their work and play since the start of 2020 and how it hopes the May 2020 Update has improvements to aid users by saving time, "and maybe even be a source of fun".

As per usual, with this kind of rollout your existing Windows 10 system might not prompt you to begin the update for some time. However, eager beavers can poke Windows Update, or even decide to download it and create installation media.

HEXUS has previously reported on some of the most significant changes we saw in test versions of Windows in the run up to this release. There are quite a few accessibility improvements here, for example. Microsoft has added Narrator News reading, an improved Magnifier, more eye control options, and improved language tools and input methods (esp East Asia languages).

Microsoft highlights the following new features in Windows 10 May 2020 Update:

Faster and easier Bluetooth pairing

More passwordless sign-in options for Windows and Microsoft accounts

More kaomoji support directly in the Windows emoji keyboard

Descriptive naming options for virtual desktops

DirectX 12 Ultimate (as reported upon by HEXUS in March)

Support for third party widgets in Xbox Game Bar

Staple Windows apps have been developed too. In particular Microsoft Edge has improved memory management, You Phone's feature set continues to expand, and a new Cortana chat-based experience has been delivered. Last but not least some essential apps like Calculator and Notepad have noticeable usability changes too.

The lengthy list of known issues in Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 Update is probably worth perusing ahead of your download/install decision.

AMD and Nvidia's associated graphics driver updates

For support for Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 Update and DirectX 12 Ultimate, as well as new gaming features and fixes it is worth grabbing the latest and greatest drivers from AMD and Nvidia ahead of updating the OS.