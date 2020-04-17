HEXUS Week In Review: Aero 17 HDR and Epyc 7F52

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (2020)
10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors have officially landed. Codenamed Comet Lake, the new parts promise to deliver "amazing gaming" while pushing the performance boundaries ...
AMD EPYC 7F52
AMD is making inexorable process in the server through successive generations of EPYC processors. Second-generation models now proliferate the market at price points between $450 ...
Introducing the 2020 HEXUS test platforms
It has been a while since we last updated our test platforms here at HEXUS HQ, and with good reason. The Core i7-8700K builds introduced back in early 2018 have proved faithful servants ...
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro
Corsair is updating its popular line of Dark Core gaming mice with a 2020 revision dubbed the Dark Core RGB Pro. Introduced as a successor ...
-
Team Group launches graphene copper cooled NVMe SSDs
T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 and Z340 ...
-
Dell EMC, HPE, Lenovo, others add support for AMD EPYC 7Fx2
A touted 50 per cent lower ...
-
Top Imagination Tech execs quit over China influence
China Reform Holdings attempted to nominate ...
- Eindhoven researchers develop light emitting silicon alloy
- XMG: AMD Ryzen 4000 Vermeer CPUs will be compatible with B450
- PC shipments fall 8 per cent in Q1 2020 due to Intel and Covid-19
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 tipped for launch in the coming weeks
- Google developing its own SoCs for Pixels and Chromebooks
- XCOM: Chimera Squad arrives on PC next week
- Call of Duty: Warzone crosses 50 million download milestone
We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all ...
Competition closing date: 5 May 2020, 22:00
Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...
Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00