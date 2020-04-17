vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Aero 17 HDR and Epyc 7F52

by Parm Mann on 17 April 2020, 16:01

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (2020)

10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors have officially landed. Codenamed Comet Lake, the new parts promise to deliver "amazing gaming" while pushing the performance boundaries ...

AMD EPYC 7F52

AMD is making inexorable process in the server through successive generations of EPYC processors. Second-generation models now proliferate the market at price points between $450 ...

Introducing the 2020 HEXUS test platforms

It has been a while since we last updated our test platforms here at HEXUS HQ, and with good reason. The Core i7-8700K builds introduced back in early 2018 have proved faithful servants ...

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Corsair is updating its popular line of Dark Core gaming mice with a 2020 revision dubbed the Dark Core RGB Pro. Introduced as a successor ...


COMPETITION: Win a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse

We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all ...


Competition closing date: 5 May 2020, 22:00

COMPETITION: Win a PC Specialist 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Gaming PC

Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...


Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00

