But can it run Crysis (Remastered Raytraced Edition 2020)?

There is quite a bit of PC gaming software news to catch up with this morning. A couple of remakes of iconic games titles appear to be on the way - it looks like a Crysis (2007) remaster is in the works, and the same is true for Resident Evil 4. You might be waiting a while for those two projects to complete (if they actually materialise), but from later today Ubisoft is making Assassin's Creed 2 free, yours to keep once claimed and added to your UPlay libarary.

There is something brewing at Crytek. It recently celebrated a decade of titles using the CryEngine - and the video presentation ended with scenes from the iconic 2007 original Crysis title and the words "Never stop achieving".

Yesterday the official Crysis Twitter account, dormant for over three years, showed signs of life. The communication was a simple tease: "receiving data" is all that it said.

Further indications of a remaster of the original Crysis in the works include EA telling investors that it is already working on "exciting remasters of the most beloved fan games," including "two new unannounced titles from third-party developers".

With the latest CryEngine v5.6 supporting real-time raytracing and the reputation of Crysis this graphical technique is certain to be part of any remaster, especially as the next gen consoles are now confirmed to feature real-time raytracing hardware.

Resident Evil 4 is thought by many to be the best episode of the franchise. It was originally released in the mid-noughties, the same era as Crysis (1), so would benefit from a similar graphical revamp now that graphic engines and hardware have marched quite a long way.

Sources told VGC the Resi 4 project was already underway by M-Two / Capcom in Osaka. "Following its reimaginings of Resident Evil 2 and 3, multiple development sources have told VGC that the Resident Evil 4 remake has now entered full production with an estimated release window in 2022." Furthermore, the remake is said to have the blessing of original game director Shinji Mikami.

Last but not least in PC gaming, for now, Ubisoft is making Assassin's Creed 2 a freebie for a limited time starting today. Once claimed it will be in your library, to keep. Alongside the freebie will be discount offers on other AC titles.

I've just checked and the offer isn't live yet. I'd guess it will be live by the time most of the USA is eating breakfast as it is a global offer from Ubisoft.