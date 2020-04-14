Microsoft Surface Go 2 tipped for launch in the coming weeks

It looks like Microsoft is going to launch an update to its compact and affordable Surface Go device in the coming weeks. Yesterday I was reading reports of insiders whispering about the Surface Go 2, and of a recent benchmark leak featuring the device. Then, a few hours ago an FCC filing came to light that seems to solidly confirm the Windows 10 packing hybrid is on its way to US retailers.

The original Microsoft Surface Go

What do we know about the Surface Go 2 so far? Not much seems to be set in stone by the unofficial sources but the indications we have so far point to the following key specs:

It is still a 10-inch hybrid, not any change in form factor since the original.

A sample was spotted in benchmarks, powered by an 8th gen Intel Core m3-8100Y processor. This 5WAmber Lake chip has 2C/4T with max turbo of 3.4GHz and 4MB Intel Smart Cache, plus UHD Graphics 615 with max frequency of 900MHz.

Base model could stick with a low-end Pentium Gold processor.

Leak benchmarks show sample with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Offers NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity, with LTE optional.

Windows 10 Pro was installed on the FCC sample.

For perspective, the original Surface Go was admirably thin and light (8.3mm thick and weighing 520g sans keyboard and stylus), and this isn't expected to differ significantly with the new model. You got one processor choice (no choice) of the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y. The original's screen was also an admirable PixelSense panel with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and good precision. Microsoft chose a 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels.

Back to the new version, and it is expected that there will be a base model replacing the old version at the same price (US$399) but the Surface Go 2 will be configurable with more RAM/storage, a faster CPU, and LTE option - nudging the price up to the $650 region. Remember, you have to add a Surface type cover to your budget to get something that approaches a laptop replacement machine. The Surface Pen is an extra you might want too.

Sources: MSPowerUser and Windows Latest.