XCOM: Chimera Squad arrives on PC next week

Fans of the XCOM turn-based sci-fi strategy gaming titles will be pleased to learn of "a new XCOM experience" becoming available next week (on Friday 24th April). A standalone expansion for PC gamers is being readied, is now available for pre-order, and it is called XCOM: Chimera Squad.

The headlining appeal of Chimera Squad is that it "delivers an all-new story and turn-based tactical combat experience in the XCOM universe." The game features a group of 11 characters, the titular Chimera Squad, in a new location called City 31. As you might expect, the characters have a variety of combat specialisations and are veterans from the ranks of human and alien forces - providing a good broad base in the turn-based strategic combat. New this time around is the featuring of breach-and-clear gameplay to complete your mission objectives.

At the time of writing, and until 1st May, XCOM: Chimera Squad is on half price promotion at £8.49 / $9.99.

Humble 2K's Game Together Bundle

Coincidentally, XCOM series publisher 2K Games currently has a big bundle of games available via Humble Bundle. The Humble 2K's Game Together Bundle features the traditional triple tiers starting from £1 for 4 games, moving up to the average price (currently £9.49) for another 4 titles, and then expandable to 14 titles in total, as well as lots of DLCs for £16.

The bundle tiers are as follows:

For £1: The Darkness II, Sid Meier's Pirates!, Carnival Games VR, Spec Ops: The Line

Beat the average price to add: The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR, Bioshock: The Collection (1,2, Infinite and all DLC), Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Pay £16 for all the titles above plus: NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel).

Humble says that this bundle supports the International Medical Corps via the PayPal Giving Fund. By default 80 per cent of your chosen payment goes to this charity and the rest is allocated as a Humble tip. This allocation is adjustable by you, as a purchaser, before you checkout, if you wish.