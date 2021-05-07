HEXUS Week In Review: Arctic, G.Skill and Noctua coolers

Noctua NH-U12S redux
Noctua's reputation for high-quality coolers is well deserved. The Austrian firm has repeatedly demonstrated its expertise through a wide range of premium products, and we're ...
MSI MEG Z590 Ace Gold Edition
The Intel Z590 chipset is the go-to solution for anyone looking to get the most out of the 11th Gen Core desktop processors. Enticing those ...
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420
Arctic has served as a go-to provider of no-nonsense coolers for the best part of two decades. The firm's traditional CPU heatsinks are renowned for ...
G.Skill Enki 280 AIO
Remember when the likes of Corsair, G.Skill and OCZ were known exclusively for their memory products? Seems a long time ago now, and in the ...
-
Gigabyte launches four new Aorus Gaming Desktops
Pick the GeForce RTX 3080 powered ...
-
GeForce RTX 3060 debuts at number 84 in Steam HW Survey
And Auz & NZ retailers have ...
-
Microsoft's Flash killing update becomes mandatory from July
But if you are keen you ...
- IBM unveils breakthrough 2nm nansheet chip technology
- Intel Tiger Lake-H 'gaming laptop CPU' launch slides leaked
- Intel New Mexico manufacturing upgrade to cost $3.5 billion
- AMD Ryzen R7 5700G and R5 5600G benchmarks spotted
- TSMC is already expanding on its Arizona ambitions says insider
- Verizon Media's Yahoo and AOL businesses sold for $5bn
- Nintendo announces Game Builder Garage for Switch