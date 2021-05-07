vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Arctic, G.Skill and Noctua coolers

by Parm Mann on 7 May 2021, 16:01

Tags: Noctua, MSI, Arctic, G.SKILL

Noctua NH-U12S redux

Noctua's reputation for high-quality coolers is well deserved. The Austrian firm has repeatedly demonstrated its expertise through a wide range of premium products, and we're ...

MSI MEG Z590 Ace Gold Edition

The Intel Z590 chipset is the go-to solution for anyone looking to get the most out of the 11th Gen Core desktop processors. Enticing those ...

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420

Arctic has served as a go-to provider of no-nonsense coolers for the best part of two decades. The firm's traditional CPU heatsinks are renowned for ...

G.Skill Enki 280 AIO

Remember when the likes of Corsair, G.Skill and OCZ were known exclusively for their memory products? Seems a long time ago now, and in the ...


