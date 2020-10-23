HEXUS Week In Review: AS500, iChill X3 and Aero 15 OLED

Deepcool AS500
Deepcool's latest air cooler arrived at our doorstep with little fanfare, but having spent the last few days with the heatsink and fan installed in ...
Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X3
GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs are still coming in thick and fast to the labs. The situation remains exactly the reverse at retail, where Ampere-based stock ...
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 10th Gen)
Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED stood out as one of the best high-performance laptops we tested in 2019. Outfitted with a hexa-core Core i7 CPU, GeForce ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio
Want the best graphics card that money can buy? Look no further than GeForce RTX 3090. Nvidia's Ampere flagship is the standard bearer for extreme ...
AMD Radeon RX 6000 power requirements put under scrutiny
Igor's Lab clarifies the TGP / ...
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with Intel Discrete Graphics revealed
Machine appears to come packing the ...
Microsoft Windows 10 version 20H2 update starts to roll out
Features the new Microsoft Edge and ...
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 AoTS benchmark runs leak online
- AMD partner preps Radeon RX 6000 card with 2,577MHz boost
- Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module announced
- Adobe Premiere gets H.264, HEVC boost for AMD and Nvidia GPUs
- Watch Dogs: Legion runs at 4K 30fps with ray tracing on XBX/PS5
- Silicon Motion announces trio of PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 controllers
- SK hynix buying Intel memory business for US$9 billion