HEXUS Week In Review: AS500, iChill X3 and Aero 15 OLED

by Parm Mann on 23 October 2020, 16:01

Deepcool AS500

Deepcool's latest air cooler arrived at our doorstep with little fanfare, but having spent the last few days with the heatsink and fan installed in ...

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X3

GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs are still coming in thick and fast to the labs. The situation remains exactly the reverse at retail, where Ampere-based stock ...

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 10th Gen)

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED stood out as one of the best high-performance laptops we tested in 2019. Outfitted with a hexa-core Core i7 CPU, GeForce ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

Want the best graphics card that money can buy? Look no further than GeForce RTX 3090. Nvidia's Ampere flagship is the standard bearer for extreme ...


