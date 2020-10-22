Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 AoTS benchmark runs leak online

Twitter PC hardware leaks specialist RoGame has unearthed some Ashes of the Singularity (AoTS) benchmark runs, which appear to have been run on a PC system packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. Interestingly he has a matching set of benchmarks run on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which he asserts were completed by the same users, with the same setup. If this is true then the comparison will be a nice A/B with the GPU being swapped out, and give a good indication of the comparative performance - at least in AoTS.

At the time of writing RoGame's link to the AoTS database shows up eight results emanating from three users of this benchmark. The Twitter tech leakster subsequently decided it was a good idea to mix in some Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card results, as after further digging found some from the same user, again said to be using the same setup - varying only the GPU. I've tabulated that fuller comparison below, with the RTX 2080 Ti set as the baseline:

Ashes of the Singularity benchmark results Settings RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3070 RTX 3080 Crazy_1080p DX12 93fps Ti (100%) 94fps (101%) 106fps (113.97%) Custom 2560x1080 DX12 87fps Ti (100%) 89fps (102.3%) 103fps (118.39%) Crazy_4K DX12 75fps Ti (100%) 74fps (98.6%) 89fps (118.66%)

From checking out the benchmark details page the user that was the source of the above table appears to have been using an Intel Core i7-9700 CPU (8C/8T) powered PC with 16GB of RAM. AoTS results don't go deeper than that on the platform hardware used. Pondering over the chart it is quite plain to see that the new Ampere RTX 3070 performs very closely to what one might expect from the Turing champ in AoTS. As we move into the RTX 30 generation the other comparison will be more relevant to some - Nvidia's $499/£469 Ampere graphics card is only 10 to 15 per cent behind the $699 (£649) GeForce RTX 3080.

During the GeForce Special Event in early September we were told the key specs of the RTX 3070. When Nvidia went public with the news that it was delaying the card's availability, until 29th Oct, it also shared an interesting gaming comparison performance chart which you can see below (click to zoom).

Next Wednesday AMD launches it first crop of RDNA 2 graphics cards for consumers, and Nvidia follows up the day after with the RTX 3070 hard launch. Please stay tuned for the news and reviews.