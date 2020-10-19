Watch Dogs: Legion runs at 4K 30fps with ray tracing on XBX/PS5

Over the weekend Watch Dogs: Legion producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan hosted a Reddit AMA focussed upon the game. During the session many questions were answered and the query from which our headline was derived asked about features that next gen console owners can look forward to when playing the game.

In response to the question "What are some of the features the Ps5 and Xbox Series X have for Watch Dogs?" the official Watchdogs Devs account replied "Ray tracing, 4k, 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X". Skimming through the replies, it seems that the touted performance isn't good enough for most Reddit responders, and many questioned whether turning off ray tracing could mean the consoles could achieve 4K 60fps. Unfortunately there was no Ubisoft follow up to questions about graphics options.

Ubisoft recently updated the PC specs matrix for Watch Dogs: Legion. If you head on over to the Ubisoft store page, select an edition, and scroll down - you will see the matrix that I have reproduced above. Click the image to zoom in as there are so many permutations it will be very hard to read at 700px wide.

You can see a quartet of settings for raytracing off and a trio for raytracing on, on PC. 1080p PC gamers have plenty of choice with and without RTX. However moving up to 4K Ultra settings with raytracing off or on, there is no recommended AMD graphics card listed at this time. At 4K Ultra with raytracing off you are asked to invest in an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 3080. If you do wish to push the graphics quality up by turning on raytracing (and DLSS) your only choice is the GeForce RTX 3080 according to the new sys-req table.

Other points about running Watch Dogs: Legion on PC that are worthy of note are that it; runs with an uncapped framerate, there are a multitude of graphics settings to tweak to optimise your performance/experience, there is multi-monitor and widescreen support, DX11 is supported but DX 12 recommended, and there is a dedicated Legion ray tracing benchmark that you can run.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out on 29th October on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Nvidia is offering the game for free in a GeForce RTX 30 Series bundle.