HEXUS Week In Review: Intel NUC 11 Extreme and MSI MPG X570S

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit (Beast Canyon)
Intel's desire to make its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) relevant to gamers has resulted in some fascinating products. Hades Canyon took us all by ...
MSI MPG X570S Carbon Max WiFi
In recent times, AMD has led the charge on implementing new standards across graphics cards and motherboards. The X570 chipset, released in 2019, ushered in ...
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
Be it gaming, streaming or content creation, Corsair wants to be at the centre of your desktop experience. The firm has slowly but surely ventured ...
WD Red SN700 SSD (1TB)
Storage giant WD splits its eponymous internal solid-state drives (SSDs) into six recognisable families. Performance is taken care of by various speedy drives under the ...
Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition launched
4.3-slot design claimed to be the ...
Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card design looks silver and sleek
But the latest rumours say that ...
Samsung shares Exynos RDNA2 raytracing comparison image
We first heard about the Exynos ...
- AMD Radeon RX 6600 'official' gaming benchmarks leak
- Microsoft Windows 11 global rollout begins today
- AMD Ryzen performance issues in Win 11 being worked on
- WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs for creators launched
- Twitch hack uncovers Amazon Vapor – a Steam and EGS rival
- Intel Alder Lake processor images shared from the factory
- Telegram messenger gained 70m users during WhatsApp outage
