AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X Geekbench results unearthed

Last week HEXUS published a story about an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X being spotted in the Geekbench results database, running at 6.0GHz. This eyebrow raising Geekbench benchmark with its accompanying data is very interesting to see but most people will run their CPUs at stock clocks using mass market air or AiO cooling solutions.

Today Twitter leakster Tum Apisak has uncovered a couple of more 'normal' Geekbench benchmark scores for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X which will help put them into perspective. Another point of note about these newly unearth benchmark results are that these are recognised by Geekbench and feature the names by which retailers and customers will know them - they aren't Engineering Samples.

Geekbench 5

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

1575 - 13605https://t.co/zzaR6h6zWY



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

1605 - 12869https://t.co/n8Lp2EEzHT — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) October 20, 2020

Above you can see Apisak's Tweet and the single / multi-core scores from the respective CPUs. When you click these links you might find it useful to have set a baseline for comparison. For example, if you want to set an Intel Core i9-10900K as a comparison system search for that part in the top right of the Geekbench browser, then pick an average looking result, click set as baseline. Then you can click the Tum Apisak links to compare these shiny new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Anyway, I have done just that and tabulated the results below:

Processor GB5 single thread score GB5 multi thread score AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 1,575 13,605 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 1,605 12,869 Intel Core i9-10900K 1,393 10,869

Of course the AMD sample size is just one of each (and they may be different Geekbench users as the motherboards are different) so who knows where they might fall in the standard distribution clocks/performance wise. To choose the Intel CPU I applied the age-old technique of middle-diddle, from recent results.

Apisak also recently discovered some SiSoft Sandra benchmark results for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X.

Twitterer HXL has shared one of the first images of the quartet of new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs 'in the flesh'. The picture appears to show the chips resting in a bulk pack tray. You can see, clockwise from top left, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, and AMD Ryzen 9 5800X.

I've chopped the middle space out of the tray picture and straightened it up a bit.

The above AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs will become available starting from 5th Nov.