AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X Geekbench results unearthed

by Mark Tyson on 20 October 2020, 11:11

Last week HEXUS published a story about an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X being spotted in the Geekbench results database, running at 6.0GHz. This eyebrow raising Geekbench benchmark with its accompanying data is very interesting to see but most people will run their CPUs at stock clocks using mass market air or AiO cooling solutions.

Today Twitter leakster Tum Apisak has uncovered a couple of more 'normal' Geekbench benchmark scores for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X which will help put them into perspective. Another point of note about these newly unearth benchmark results are that these are recognised by Geekbench and feature the names by which retailers and customers will know them - they aren't Engineering Samples.

Above you can see Apisak's Tweet and the single / multi-core scores from the respective CPUs. When you click these links you might find it useful to have set a baseline for comparison. For example, if you want to set an Intel Core i9-10900K as a comparison system search for that part in the top right of the Geekbench browser, then pick an average looking result, click set as baseline. Then you can click the Tum Apisak links to compare these shiny new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Anyway, I have done just that and tabulated the results below:

Processor

GB5 single thread score

GB5 multi thread score

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

1,575

13,605

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

1,605

12,869

Intel Core i9-10900K

1,393

10,869

 

Of course the AMD sample size is just one of each (and they may be different Geekbench users as the motherboards are different) so who knows where they might fall in the standard distribution clocks/performance wise. To choose the Intel CPU I applied the age-old technique of middle-diddle, from recent results.

Apisak also recently discovered some SiSoft Sandra benchmark results for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X.

Twitterer HXL has shared one of the first images of the quartet of new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs 'in the flesh'. The picture appears to show the chips resting in a bulk pack tray. You can see, clockwise from top left, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, and AMD Ryzen 9 5800X.

I've chopped the middle space out of the tray picture and straightened it up a bit.

The above AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs will become available starting from 5th Nov.

Posted by will19565 - Tue 20 Oct 2020 11:32
i wish Intel, AMD and Nvidia would all release their CPU's and GPU's at the same time, it would make comparisons sooooo much easier.
Posted by LSG501 - Tue 20 Oct 2020 11:40
Not that I'm a huge fan of geekbench but including the 3900x/3950x would have been nice, and arguably more relevant for some users.

3950x
1292 - Single-Core Score
14097 - Multi-Core Score

3900x
1280 - Single-Core Score
11861 - Multi-Core Score

That kind of brings out a bit of an anomaly on the multicore for the 5950x, the odds of it being slower than the 3950x is pretty slim considering all other ‘benches’ we've seen….
Posted by Corky34 - Tue 20 Oct 2020 11:45
will19565
i wish Intel, AMD and Nvidia would all release their CPU's and GPU's at the same time, it would make comparisons sooooo much easier.
Every reviewer on the planet are sharpening their pitchforks for you now. ;)

Seriously though it would be a mess if everyone released all their CPU's and GPU's at the same time, can you imagine trying to review upwards of 10+ different products all on the same day.
Posted by ik9000 - Tue 20 Oct 2020 11:53
Corky34
Every reviewer on the planet are sharpening their pitchforks for you now. ;)

Seriously though it would be a mess if everyone released all their CPU's and GPU's at the same time, can you imagine trying to review upwards of 10+ different products all on the same day.

it would show who were the paid reviewers but apart from that, chaos!
Posted by ohmaheid - Tue 20 Oct 2020 13:58
Maybe the 5xxx series were being run at lower clocks?

(In reply to LSG501)

