Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with Intel Discrete Graphics revealed

Asus has listed a laptop which it claims is the first to offer 'Intel Discrete Graphics'. The laptop model getting this distinction is not one of its high-end ZenBook machines, rather its mid-tier VivoBook line, more specifically the flexible 2-in1 360° hinge featuring Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ).

Both the official Asus product page, linked above, and the specifications page for this product, say that the VivoBook Flip 14 comes with up to an i7 processor with the 'First Intel Discrete Graphics'. The specs page reveals the processor choices (Core i5-1135G7, or Core i7-1165G7), but isn't any more specific about the discrete graphics component. One must assume they are talking about a DG1 GPU in addition to the iGPU. Tiger Lake processors like the 10nm SuperFin Core i7-1165G7 already come with Intel's best iGPU with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 96EUs, and the Core i5-1135G7 has 80EUs integrated.

It is interesting that a system packing Intel's best iGPU to date, claimed to be a major step up from previous iGPUs, has been paired with a DG1 discrete GPU. There has been talk that Tiger Lake iGPUs can run in tandem with discrete DG1 GPUs for greater performance when needed. Perhaps confirming that there really is a DG1 under the hood here, and it isn't some marketing department misquote, the system is claimed to have 4GB of VRAM.

Beyond the CPU/GPU the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 has plenty of other attractions. Starting from the outside it looks sleek and nicely designed with a metal chassis. Weighing in at 1.5kg, and at just 18.7mm thick it sounds nicely portable. The signature flexible 2-in1 360° hinge is said to be durable beyond 200,000 flexes. Asus uses a NanoEdge touch screen allowing a 14-inch display to fit in a 13-inch class chassis. The FHD panel chosen boasts 100 per cent sRGB colour reproduction and wide viewing angles. Complementing the visuals you have a Harman Kardon-certified sound system. There is an HD webcam and array mic built in. Additionally, beneath the 1.4mm key travel backlit keyboard, the touch pad features NumberPad 2.0 illumination.

Inside you have the above mentioned processor options, choice of 8GB/16GB of LPDDR4X 4266 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSDs, and Optane choice (32GB Optane + 512GB SSD). Ports are plentiful for a thin and light as can be seen in the image below. Additionally you have wireless connectivity; Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0. Asus has fitted a 42Wh battery that can recharge to 60 per cent in 49 minutes. I don't have the estimated battery life available. Likewise we haven't been given word of pricing or availability. I'll provide an update to this when I get it.