AMD partner preps Radeon RX 6000 card with 2,577MHz boost

Over recent days we appear to have gained some useful insight into the carefully guarded secrets of Big Navi. Over the weekend developer Patrick Schur provided some tasty rumour material about the Navi 21 XT's configuration - its memory, TGP and (2.4GHz) Game Clock. This data was analysed and combined with Igor's Lab and sources to give a clearer directly comparable expected Navi 21 XT full graphics card power consumption (320W) and you may have read about that in our article yesterday.

Today it looks like both the above sources have put their heads together for some further worthwhile insights about Radeon RX 6000 Series things to come. Igor's Lab published a report today about Igor's findings from his deep scrutiny of the AMD AIB factory overclocked partner card BIOS that fell into possession of Patrick Schor.

Poking around the BIOS (Using the MorePowerTool) and checking over Wattman Overdrive Limits, Igor mentions a maximum OC value of 2,800MHz. This is just a theoretical maximum clock speed available to extreme OC experts that set all the sliders to the right. Something approaching this value of OC may be possible with LN2 or perhaps liquid Helium cooling.

The 'very special board partner card', which is the source of Patrick Schur's BIOS, sets the GPU boost clock to 2,577MHz. This could correspond to a quoted Game Clock of 2.3 to 2.4GHz suggests Igor, but may be slightly lower.

Another insight from the BIOS is that AMD has set the fan control hotspot at 95°C. Igor comments that this is "not very nice," and indeed some would prefer it to be lower.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series rumour summary

Today Videocardz pulled together all the previously reported rumours and the latest info from its AIB sources to produce a useful summary table of expectations for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series. It admits these are pretty much in line with the Coreteks assertions, also published today.

The Radeon RX 6900XT, 6800XT, and 6800 will all be unveiled at AMD's special event a week from now, on 28th October. These will be reference cards and Videocardz says that AIB custom cards will be released next month and are subject to a different embargo.