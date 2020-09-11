vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: DS220+ and Dark Power Pro 12

by Parm Mann on 11 September 2020, 16:01

Tags: Synology, be-quiet, G-Technology, NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR), Seagate (NASDAQ:STX)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaen7l

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Synology DS220+

Amid the fear and uncertainty of the global pandemic, there is also opportunity in the world of tech. Manufacturers are fully aware of a shift ...

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 (1,200W)

be quiet! unveiled its best-ever PSUs in January at the CES trade show. At that time, it was expected the Dark Power Pro 12 80 ...

G-Technololgy ArmorLock NVMe SSD (2TB)

The arrival of SSDs has been a boon for high-speed external storage. Though smaller in capacity than price-equivalent mechanical drives, recent advances have brought multi-terabyte ...

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 System AX6000 (RBK852)

The very real prospect of working from home makes now as good a time as any to consider improving our network configurations. Running dedicated cabling ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock

It's that time again! For our latest HEXUS giveaway, we've teamed up with Seagate to give all our wonderful readers in the UK and Europe ...


Competition closing date: 14 September 2020, 22:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!